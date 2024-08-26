Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Ding Dong Lounge Band Competition 2024: Announcing The Winners

Monday, 26 August 2024, 5:27 am
Press Release: Act Up Entertainment

The Winners - Grapehouse / Supplied

The Ding Dong Lounge Band Competition 2024 has concluded, and the results are in! Over the past few months, Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland's music scene has been alive with excitement as 20 up-and-coming bands competed through a series of heats, semi-finals, and a grand final. We are thrilled to announce the winners.

Grapehouse came in first place with their dynamic and energetic indie rock sound. Despite being relatively new to the scene, Grapehouse quickly became a band to watch throughout the competition. Their impressive prize package includes studio time with Dave Rhodes Productions, known for his work with a diverse array of artists. They will also benefit from music video production with Off The Ground, with their single receiving promotion through street advertising by Phantom Billstickers. Additionally, Grapehouse will have single artwork and release party posters designed by Indium Design, and they take home $1,000 in cash, a JB Hi-Fi voucher, and other essential tools to support their musical journey.

Club Ruby's distinctive pop-punk/rock sound, with harmonizing vocals and an engaging stage presence, earned them second place. Their rewards include a JB Hi-Fi voucher, food and beverage vouchers at Ding Dong Lounge, and venue hire at Dead Witch for their future events.

SuperMild, known for their mellow and groove-oriented ska/rock music, took third place. Their prizes feature a JB Hi-Fi voucher, food and beverage vouchers at Ding Dong Lounge, and venue hire at Dead Witch to celebrate their success.

Backshotz, who also competed in the grand final, showcased their talent and added to the excitement of the evening. Their impressive performance highlighted the vibrant and diverse music scene in Auckland.

The competition ran from June 29 to August 24, featuring four heats, two semi-finals, and a grand final. This year's event has been a remarkable display of Auckland’s musical talent, bringing together a range of innovative and creative bands.

Congratulations to Grapehouse, Club Ruby, SuperMild, and Backshotz for their outstanding performances. We look forward to following their journeys and seeing their continued impact on the music scene.

For more updates on these bands and future events, please visit the Ding Dong Lounge website and follow us on social media.

  • www.dingdongloungenz.com
  • www.facebook.com/dingdongloungenz
  • www.instagram.com/dingdongloungenz

© Scoop Media

