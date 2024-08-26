Talented Shooting Trio Back For Pulse

Offering a diverse range of skills, incumbents Tiana Metuarau, Amelia Walmsley and Khiarna Williams will form the Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse shooting end for the 2025 ANZ Premiership netball league.

In an injury-ravaged 2024 campaign, where all three spent several weeks on the sidelines, the highly talented trio – youthful but not lacking in experience – have all the credentials to build a formidable attacking end in and around the circle.

"We didn’t see them on the court as often as we would have liked this year but in the times that we did, we saw passages of their ability, so we’re really keen to try and pursue an injury-free year where we can get them all on the court and see the full display of their talents," Netball Central Director of High Performance Waimarama Taumaunu said.

With her dynamic movement, vision and power, Metuarau, 23, adds a point of difference to any team. Having already clocked over 100 national league matches, the vibrant playmaker has the assured court craft and presence to make things happen. After making her debut as a schoolgirl, Metuarua will turn out in Pulse colours for an eighth season in 2025.

Back for a fourth season with the Pulse after securing her first fulltime contract fresh out of Howick College in 2022, the 1.92m Walmsley, 20, has made seamless strides across all facets of her game. The rangy shooter has grabbed her opportunities to quickly find her niche at the elite level with improved strength, foot work and handling skills complementing her height and accuracy under the hoop.

The 1.83m Williams, 21, is an exciting talent and equally adept at playing both shooting positions. Stepping into the elite level as a 17-year-old, Williams stamped her pedigree at an early age while showcasing her athleticism, aerial skills and willingness to put the shot up and returns for her second season.

Following the injury crisis running amok in the shooting stocks this year, Martina Salmon was elevated to a full contract from sister team Central Manawa. She went on to produce a compelling campaign for the Pulse and their push to the grand final.

"We’re really sad to lose Martina but unfortunately in a roster of 10 there are only three shooting positions," Taumaunu said.

"We understand that she is a great player. We wish her all the best, she has been a great team member for us this year and expect that she’ll be getting court time against us which we’ll have to work around."

Pulse 2025 (shooters):

Tiana Metuarau, Amelia Walmsley, Khiarna Williams.

© Scoop Media

