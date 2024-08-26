Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Boosted Ōtautahi Supports New Cultural Play Trail For The City

Monday, 26 August 2024, 3:27 pm
Press Release: Gap Filler

We’re super excited to introduce our new project - Te Kōrero Tākaro - Stories of Games.

Te Kōrero Tākaro has been selected as one of the awesome projects for the 2024 Boosted Ōtautahi campaign.

Te Kōrero Tākaro/ Stories of Play is a collaboration between Gap Filler (Pae Tākaro), Our Stories and InCommon. This is an oral history project, we’re teaching rangatahi how to interview their elder’s about play and traditional games.

Now we want to bring play to everyone. We’re raising money for the Te Kōrero Tākaro cultural play trail and launch event in the central city of Ōtautahi Christchurch. Why? Because we believe play has the power to connect youth to their culture, bring diverse cultures together and we all need to play more!

Te Kōrero Tākaro is being created in collaboration with multicultural community members. The temporary cultural play trail will ‘play’ with the traditional games, installations may include projections, audio, or ‘larger than life’ play equipment. The play trail will be FREE for everyone to enjoy.

The project has been partly funded with generous support from Rātā Foundation and The Ministry for Ethnic Communities, but it wasn't quite enough to make our vision a reality. Luckily, we've got an amazing opportunity to fund the shortfall with the Boosted Ōtautahi campaign.

Money raised will fill a funding shortfall so we can cover insurance, signage and permits; the design, build and install this awesome play trail; koha for community groups involved and the delivery of a great launch event. Where possible the temporary installations will be gifted to the groups involved so they can be used at other community events and have a life beyond the central city play trail.

Boosted Ōtautahi officially launches on the 1st of September but you can help us make a strong start with a Seed Donation. 

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Gap Filler on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 