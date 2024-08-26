Boosted Ōtautahi Supports New Cultural Play Trail For The City

We’re super excited to introduce our new project - Te Kōrero Tākaro - Stories of Games.

Te Kōrero Tākaro has been selected as one of the awesome projects for the 2024 Boosted Ōtautahi campaign.

Te Kōrero Tākaro/ Stories of Play is a collaboration between Gap Filler (Pae Tākaro), Our Stories and InCommon. This is an oral history project, we’re teaching rangatahi how to interview their elder’s about play and traditional games.

Now we want to bring play to everyone. We’re raising money for the Te Kōrero Tākaro cultural play trail and launch event in the central city of Ōtautahi Christchurch. Why? Because we believe play has the power to connect youth to their culture, bring diverse cultures together and we all need to play more!

Te Kōrero Tākaro is being created in collaboration with multicultural community members. The temporary cultural play trail will ‘play’ with the traditional games, installations may include projections, audio, or ‘larger than life’ play equipment. The play trail will be FREE for everyone to enjoy.

The project has been partly funded with generous support from Rātā Foundation and The Ministry for Ethnic Communities, but it wasn't quite enough to make our vision a reality. Luckily, we've got an amazing opportunity to fund the shortfall with the Boosted Ōtautahi campaign.

Money raised will fill a funding shortfall so we can cover insurance, signage and permits; the design, build and install this awesome play trail; koha for community groups involved and the delivery of a great launch event. Where possible the temporary installations will be gifted to the groups involved so they can be used at other community events and have a life beyond the central city play trail.

Boosted Ōtautahi officially launches on the 1st of September but you can help us make a strong start with a Seed Donation.

