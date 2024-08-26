A Migrant’s Path: A Powerful Exploration Of Migration And Identity On Show At NZ Portrait Gallery

Supplied / NZ Portrait Gallery

The New Zealand Portrait Gallery Te Pūkenga Whakaata is thrilled to announce the arrival of A Migrant’s Path, an evocative exhibition by Auckland-based artist Abhi Chinniah which opens on 12 September.

A Migrant’s Path takes visitors on a journey through the diverse and intricate experiences of migrant, immigrant, and refugee communities from South Asia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Africa living in Aotearoa New Zealand. This compelling exhibition presents 13 dynamic narratives through a rich tapestry of media, including striking portraits, enthralling videos, evocative audio recordings, stirring music, and insightful essays.

Jaenine Parkinson, Director of The New Zealand Portrait Gallery says, “each portrait, set against Aotearoa's breathtaking landscapes, features individuals in traditional cultural attire, capturing the essence of their heritage and personal stories.”

This visual celebration underscores both the beauty of cultural diversity and the ongoing quest for inclusion and understanding. The exhibition offers a nuanced perspective on the challenges and triumphs faced by these vibrant communities.

In 2022, A Migrant’s Path was acquired by the National Library of New Zealand, marking a significant recognition of its honest and impactful storytelling. This acquisition underscores the project's commitment to giving voice and agency to the individuals featured, reflecting both the artist's personal experiences and broader societal issues.

Curator Dr Ashwinee Pendharkar says

“Through this exhibition, Abhi’s work, and these women’s voices offer us a kintsugi experience – unique and authentic, by embellishing the scars of colourist experiences with a lacquer of their spirit and gumption, turning them into something beautiful. Courageously honest and vulnerable but also kind in the understanding, representation, and sense of belonging it offers to others like themselves. Brave in the confrontation and awareness it offers to the likes of those who gave them the scars in the first place.” – Dr Ashwinee Pendharkar. (Former Inaugural Curator Contemporary Voices and Archives)

Abhi Chinniah, a self-taught portrait photographer, draws from her complex migration history, rooted in Sri Lanka, spanning generations in Malaysia, and culminating in her birth in Ōtautahi Christchurch. Much of her work delves into colourism, shaped by her own experience using skin-bleaching products during her formative years. Reflecting on her work and the upcoming exhibition,

Abhi says “This collection spans nine years of my photographic work, capturing real stories, life experiences, and the impact of generational displacement and trauma. It showcases my journey from documentary-style photography to storytelling through mixed media portraiture. Viewers will be immersed in a multi-sensory exhibition that combines photography, moving images, and music, guiding them through the evolution of my work, the histories of the generations before me, and a vision of the future.”

During the exhibition, visitors will have the opportunity to participate in events, including an opportunity to meet the artist, and delve deeper into the creative process behind A Migrant’s Path.

A Migrant’s Path is toured by Te Atamira, Queenstown and on display at the New Zealand Portrait Gallery from 12 September to 8 December 2024.

For more information or to contact the New Zealand Portrait Gallery visit https://www.nzportraitgallery.org.nz/

© Scoop Media

