Comedian Marshall Lorenzo Returns To Gaslight You In His Award Nominated Sketch Comedy Show ‘Baby Gorgeous’

Monday, 26 August 2024, 9:11 pm
Press Release: Marshall Lorenzo

Award-winning comedian Marshall Lorenzo (Canada’s Drag Race, The Sketchersons) returns with his five-time NZ Fringe nominated sketch show ‘Baby Gorgeous’. After a hit run at Q Theatre and Bats as part of Auckland Pride and NZ Fringe respectively, the Toronto trained comedian is back on his home turf to spread hilarious lies and disinformation about his weight, finances, and whether or not he’s ever fully read a whole book.

‘Baby Gorgeous’ opens from September 19th to the 21st, and is featured as part of Auckland Fringe at TAPAC.

It took four years post-pandemic to figure out how to undo the damage done from embracing a mole-rat persona, but Marshall Lorenzo found the cure: unbridled delusion. Directed by Carly Heffernan (Artistic Director The Second City) This show is not about embracing your flaws, it’s about burying them in Skims™ and chugging a wine - all through the lens of sharp and polished (queer) sketch comedy. Sketch is still a rarity in Auckland and New Zealand (only a handful of shows a year!) and Marshall Lorenzo is uniquely positioned to highlight, elevate and encourage Kiwi comedians to drag this art form into the mainstream.

More info at www.gorgeous.baby

