Unique Mental Health And Wellness Event In Auckland

We are thrilled to announce the Brain Festival NZ 2024, a unique event focused on promoting mental health and physical well-being through brain-based practices. The festival will take place on Sunday, September 29th, 2024, at Rangitoto College in Auckland from 9:00 AM to 2:30 PM.

The Brain Festival NZ 2024 is designed to bring together experts, practitioners, and participants from all walks of life to explore and experience innovative approaches to mental health, self-healing, and creativity. With a wide array of expert talks, interactive workshops, and engaging activities, attendees will have the opportunity to enhance their mental well-being and physical vitality in a supportive and vibrant environment.

Key highlights of the event include:

Expert Talks: Leading professionals in the field of mental and physical health will share their insights on brain-based wellness practices and mental health strategies.

Interactive Workshops: Hands-on sessions focusing on movement, meditation, and breathing exercises, designed to improve mental clarity, emotional balance, and physical vitality.

Healer Stalls: Visitors can explore various healing modalities and engage with experienced practitioners, offering support for both mental and physical health.

Tickets are priced at $50, making the event accessible to a wide audience. This is an excellent opportunity for anyone interested in boosting their mental health and physical well-being naturally and effectively.

