Merchant Navy Day At The New Zealand Maritime Museum

(Photo/Supplied)

The New Zealand Maritime Museum will host its annual Merchant Navy Day commemorations for the men and women who served and lost their lives in the Merchant Navy on Tuesday, 3 September. The free one-hour commemoration service will begin at 11am and will include a wreath-laying ceremony at the Museum’s Merchant Navy Memorial Plaque.

Merchant Navy Day honours the often-overlooked civilian heroes who served on merchant ships during World Wars I and II. These ships, vital to global trade, frequently operated in dangerous waters and were targeted by enemy forces. During World War II alone, over 140 New Zealand seafarers lost their lives, with many more taken prisoner.

As an island nation, Aotearoa New Zealand relies heavily on seafarers, and with 99.7% of New Zealand’s current trade carried by sea (source), the Merchant Navy continues to be essential to global trade. However, in today’s climate of global conflict with around 15% of global trade passing through the red sea (source), those serving in the Merchant Navy face increased risks and the well-being of seafarers is more crucial than ever.

This year’s commemorations will include Carl Findlay, National Secretary of the Maritime Union of New Zealand, who will be speaking to the importance of the Union's role in supporting seafarers and the current challenges they face.

“A seafaring workforce and domestic shipping fleet are essential for a maritime trading nation like New Zealand, especially in the current volatile global situation.”

Findlay recognises the significance of Merchant Navy Day saying, “It gives us the opportunity to reflect on just how essential seafarers and a New Zealand merchant fleet is for our economic resilience and security in times of peace and times of war.

“New Zealand faces a crisis in our seafaring workforce due to a shrinking number of New Zealand flagged and crewed vessels, an ageing workforce and lack of training opportunities for a new generation of seafarers.”

Vincent Lipanovich, Tātaki Auckland Unlimited Director of the New Zealand Maritime Museum emphasises the importance of this day of remembrance.

“These seafarers were skilled professionals, including engineers, radio officers, cooks and deckhands, who faced daily threats and made tremendous sacrifices.

“As we continue to rely on the Merchant Navy for our global trade, it is imperative that we not only remember their contributions from World Wars I and II but raise awareness of the ongoing challenges they face today. Ensuring the well-being of those who serve at sea is more important than ever.”

The New Zealand Maritime Museum invites all members of the public to join in this important commemoration as we honour the courage, sacrifice, and ongoing legacy of the Merchant Navy.

The Museum Merchant Navy Day Commemoration Programme

When: Tuesday, 3 September | 11am – 12pm

Where: New Zealand Maritime Museum, corner of Quay and Hobson Streets, Viaduct Harbour

Registration: This ceremony is free, but registration is encouraged prior to attendance.

This ceremony is free, but registration is encouraged prior to attendance. To RSVP to the commemoration service, visit the museum’s website: https://www.maritimemuseum.co.nz/events/merchant-navy-day-2024

https://www.maritimemuseum.co.nz/events/merchant-navy-day-2024 Images from the 2023 commemoration service can be found here.

