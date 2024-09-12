UC Resident Artist Explores Pacific Diaspora, Stereotypes

UC’s newest artist-in-residence aims to explore the Pacific diaspora through video and photography at local tourist spots.

An artist of Niuean and Sāmoan descent, Christopher Ulutupu is embarking on a transformative journey through his Macmillan Brown Centre for Pacific Studies residency at Te Whare Wānanga o Waitaha | University of Canterbury.

Based in Te Whanganui-a-Tara (Wellington) and Whakatū (Nelson), Ulutupu’s work delves into the Pacific diaspora in Aotearoa, challenging stereotypes and exploring the impact of the Western gaze on indigenous cultures. His upcoming project will use video and photography to respond to tourist spots in Ōtautahi, aiming to create new narratives and understand the environmental changes driven by capitalism.

Ulutupu’s exploration of the Pacific diaspora began by researching postcards of Sāmoa created in the early 1900s for European audiences, which fuelled a range of tourist imaginaries based on stereotypes (including ‘dusky maiden’, ‘muscular warrior’, and others).

“Colonisation has made it harder for indigenous people to imagine their lives outside of these tourist imaginaries, narratives further perpetuated by the media,” he says.

Ulutupu’s practice aims “to subvert the camera lens and understand the ramifications for marginalised communities when the Westerner gaze is the only lens through which we view our own culture”.

“I am hoping to produce a large-scaled video and photography project which responds to tourist hotspots in Ōtautahi, and spend time responding to various texts about landscapes and indigeneity, creating new imaginaries. Representation of land and environments is important for understanding the processes which give way to the rising sea. Although my practice does not directly address climate change, I believe it’s interrelated,” Ulutupu says.

“The camera is a useful tool for capturing the changes that capitalism has impacted the environment. I am interested to have further conversations with the local Pacific academics about climate change and arts practice.”

He says the Macmillan Brown Centre for Pacific Studies Artist Residency will allow him to access different facilities and resources the University has to offer and provides an opportunity to engage with UC academics and students.

“I am looking forward to exploring the archives and books at the Macmillan Brown Library and experimenting in the different studios as well as presenting to the students at UC’s School of Fine Arts. I am very excited to be in Canterbury and exploring all the arts and culture initiatives happening in the region. I want to thank the Macmillan Brown Centre for the opportunity to create new work and the space to research.”

More about the artist and his art practice here: Christopher Ulutupu Contemporary Artist

© Scoop Media

