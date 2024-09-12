New Zealand Overpowers Tahiti In Convincing 5-0 Victory In Suva

Photo Credit: OFC Media via Phototek

Defending champions New Zealand have all but secured a place in the semi-finals of the OFC U-16 Women’s Championship, after defeating Tahiti 5-0 in Suva.

New Zealand kicked off their second match of the tournament knowing a win would all but secure them a spot in the final-four, but Tahiti weren’t going to let New Zealand have it easy.

The reigning champions dominated possession as expected, however, the Tahitians set up a strong defensive block that disrupted the Group B leaders' rhythm for the first part of the opening stages of the game.

In the 25th minute, the Tahitian defence finally broke after failing to clear the ball. Forward Pia Vlok pounced on the loose ball, taking it around the goalkeeper to finish from a narrow angle, making it 1-0.

New Zealand were then dealt a blow when midfielder Keira Tichbon went down with a non-contact injury, she was replaced by the Player of the Match in their last game, Grace Duncan.

Tichbon had been such a positive outlet for New Zealand so far this tournament, so her departure meant a slight adjustment in attack.

On the stroke of half-time New Zealand had their second goal of the match. A corner wasn’t cleared by the Tahitian defence, and after the ball pin balled around in the goalmouth, Holly Robins eventually landed the decisive touch.

But they weren’t done yet, substitute Grace Duncan scored her third goal of the tournament and second from a set-piece, her curling shot floating over Kalea Torohia, who mistimed her jump.

New Zealand started the second half looking to build on their momentum but Torohia had other ideas. The Tahitian goalkeeper pulled off some saves early to prevent the defending champions from extending their lead.

Kya Solomon was next to try her luck, driving into the penalty before curling her shot into the corner, but again Torohia got down to deny the team in black.

New Zealands' persistence paid off, half time substitute Natalie Young extending their lead just before the hour mark. After being found in space in the penalty area she coolly converted past Torohia.

Kya Solomon added a fifth in the 72nd minute. After picking up the ball out wide, she drove into the 18-yard box, beating on defender before slotting the ball home from an acute angle.

The Kiwi side could have added plenty more had it not been for Torohia, who made some brilliant saves in the final 15 minutes of the match.

New Zealand sit top of Group B with two wins from two, and will look to try stay undefeated in their next match against Solomon Islands on Sunday. As for Tahiti, they'll look to end the tournament on a high against New Caledonia.

New Zealand: 5 (Pia VLOK 25’, Holly ROBINS 45’, Grace DUNCAN 45+3’, Natalie YOUNG 59’, Kya SOLOMON 72’)

Tahiti: 0

HT: 3-0

