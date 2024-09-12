Community Integral To The National Arts Strategy

Tanemahuta Grey-Paul Goldsmith-Tania Heke (Photo/Supplied)

Hon Paul Goldsmith, Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage, fronted a lunchtime Q & A this week, hosted by Toi o Taraika Arts Wellington, where he spoke about the arts sector, and their contributions, challenges and potential.

He also assured guests that a draft of the national arts strategy was near completion and the sector would be asked for their feedback.

Richard Benge, Executive Director, Arts Access Aotearoa, writes:

“My Arts Access Aotearoa colleagues and I were pleased to attend the Q & A, along with a large crowd of other creatives, artists, educators and arts workers.

“The Minister told the audience that he wanted to grow New Zealand’s cultural capital and standing in the world; encourage more New Zealanders to engage in the arts; and grow the economic value and exports of the arts.

“He talked about three ways the Government could support the arts to move forward: growing a pipeline of talent starting in schools; leveraging government investment in the arts; and making the regulatory environment easier.

“He was asked about the government’s decision to cut the Creatives in Schools programme.

“And Arts Access Aotearoa’s Fiona Sharp asked about the strategy and how it would reflect under-represented communities and include diversity. The Minister agreed that the arts are not all about the economy and said he was keen to talk more about growing the engagement of New Zealanders in the arts.

“He also commented on the “therapeutic power of the arts”, with particular reference to prisons, and called for quantitative evidence of the value of arts programmes in prison.

“Fortunately, Arts Access Aotearoa has a body of international and national research that proves the rehabilitative, social and economic benefits of arts in prison.

“If the arts enable just one person not to re-offend, that is saving the taxpayer around $150,000 a year. Even more importantly, it means there are fewer victims of crime in our society.

“We are happy to provide the Minister with the evidence he seeks. We’re also happy to continue talking to him about the role of the arts in building strong communities; educating our young people; supporting our mental wellbeing; and bringing some joy, purpose and hope to people’s lives.

“At the forum, the Minister told the guests: ‘You are enormously valued across the government, all of Parliament and the wider community’. I am looking forward to reading the draft strategy and providing feedback to help ensure it reflects the importance of inclusion, diversity and access to the arts for everyone in Aotearoa.”

© Scoop Media

