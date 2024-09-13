Aotearoa Recording Collective Yon Loader Release Debut Album On US Indie Label Tiny Engines

Yon Loader is a collective made up of a total of eight contributors led by James Stuteley (Carb on Carb). Building on initial motifs written by James, the songs bounced around the New Zealand isles, growing and morphing before being laid down by the steady hand of engineer and producer Harry Lilley. Attracting early attention, the group signed to the notable US indie/emo label Tiny Engines, who are releasing the album today Friday 13th September.

Yon Loader is emo in the broad sense; a transplant to to mid west New Zealand where it has taken on local characteristics. The three singles released so far Tied Up In (big, sweeping guitar rock, drawing on elements of emo and punk while staying firmly rooted in melody" - Stereogum), Another Year ("If you like ’90s emo, you’ll probably like “Another Year.” - Brooklyn Vegan) and The Doubt ("a lively, earthy slice of emo" - The Alternative) have drawn attention both sides of the Pacific.

The album itself is a scrapbook of moments; visceral flashes of past, present and future. The lyrics slide back and forth, naming dates and locations, and occasionally sliding into place with flashes of clarity. Featuring frigid autumn swims, blurred landscapes of day-long drives and the repetitive pacing circuits of day-to-day life, Yon Loader is an album of time and motion; leaving and returning, the bitter and the sweet.

Yon Loader is out now. Tiny Engines have pressed the album on vinyl, with two variations, a mailorder exclusive red/blue blend as well as cloudy clear. Records are available to order now via bandcamp, Southbound Records and Flying Out.

Contributors include Harry Lilley (First Move - bass), Tommy Wroe (Fouler - drums), Olivia Grace Wilding (Recitals - cello), Miles Sutton (Welcomer - lyrics), William Roud (Model Home - vocals), Victoria Chellew (Bad Friend - vocals)

