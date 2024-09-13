Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Wiri Donna Delivers Her Latest Electrifying Single, ‘Stop Charades’; Announces A Six Date National Release Tour!

Friday, 13 September 2024, 5:35 pm
Press Release: Cheree Ridder

Wiri Donna has made it well known that she’s here to rock with the release of her first 2 singles off her upcoming EP ‘In My Chambers’. Her next single, Stop Charades, is no different, hitting a bit of a soft spot before exploding into another power rock chorus.

Stop Charades follows the recent success of these earlier two singles, with multiple weeks at the top of the Alt airplay chart, Rock airplay chart, Top 20 Hot NZ single chart results, alongside a string of glowing reviews for both tracks!

With her powerful, striking vocals reigning supreme on this next release, alongside the new full rock sound, ‘Stop Charades’ thoroughly excites, as we get more of a taste of what's to come from this talented artist and her ‘power house’ band! Recorded at Surgery in Newtown with James Goldsmith. Led by songwriter, guitarist, and vocalist, Bianca Bailey, featuring the incredible talents of Harrison Scholes (Arjuna Oakes, TOI), James MacEwan (Arjuna Oakes), and Elliott Dawson.

Stop Charades also comes with another elegant & animated visualiser, created by Milicent Ghosh, a long time collaborator of Wiri Donna. Watch the light turn to dark, and back again with this moving piece.

In addition to this rocking new tune, Wiri Donna has announced a six date national tour including stops in Christchurch, Dunedin, Napier, Hamilton, & Auckland, in November, and concluding with a hometown show in Wellington on December 6th. Tickets are available from Sept 13th via Under the Radar & Moshtix (Wellington Only).

‘In my Chambers’ the six track EP is set for release Friday 25th October, pre-orders are online via bandcamp now.

Wiri Donna ‘In My Chambers’ National Tour Dates:

15 November, Darkroom, Ōtautahi
16 November, Yours, Ōtepoti
21 November, Paisley Stage, Ahuriri
22 November, Last Place, Kirikiriroa
23 November, Double Whammy, Tāmaki Makaurau
6 December, San Fran, Pōneke (Moshtix)

Tickets available from Sept 13th via Under the Radar & Moshtix (Wellington only).

