NZ Barok's 20th Anniversary Concerts

Photo/Supplied

Celebrate the magnificent milestone of NZ Barok's 20th anniversary with us! Join in the celebration as we present a selection of our favourite baroque pieces that showcase the brilliance and variety of baroque music. Immerse yourself in the enchanting sounds of Brescianello, Geminiani, Telemann, Avison, Rameau, and Vivaldi, as we weave a musical tapestry full of elegance, energy, and contrast by journeying from Italy, to England, France, and Germany. Soloists Jessica Shaw (recorder), Ben Hoadley (bassoon), and Greta Claringbould (soprano) bring their exceptional talents to make this celebration truly celebratory!

Co-Founder, Co-Artistic Director and baroque violinist Dr. Graham McPhail is a notable figure in the field of baroque music in New Zealand. As a musician and scholar, he has made significant contributions to the study and performance of baroque music, both locally and internationally. The 20th anniversary concerts will be Dr. Graham McPhail's last with NZ Barok as he has made the decision to retire. For more information please read Graham's Under the Spotlight interview on our website.

20th Anniversary Concert Details:

Friday 18 October,7.30pm

Saturday 19 October, 2.00pm and 7.30pm

Venue: St. Luke's Church, 130 Remuera Road, Remuera, Auckland

Ticket Information:

Tickets can be bought through iTICKET

$50 Earlybird available until midnight Sunday 29 September 2024

$55 Full price

$20 Student

Programme:

Brescianello, Sinfonia Nr. 1 in D major

Geminiani, Concerto Grosso, Op. 3, Nr. 3 in E minor

Telemann, Concerto for recorder and bassoon in F major TWV 52:F1

Avison, Concerto Grosso Nr. 5 in D minor, after Scarlatti

Rameau, extracts from Suite Les Indes Galantes

Vivaldi, Motet "Nulla in Mundo Pax Sincera" RV 630

NZ Barok thanks Dame Jenny Gibbs, Friends of NZ Barok, NZ Barok Advisory Board and Life Members for their support of the 20th Anniversary concerts.

About NZ Barok:

NZ Barok stands out as an innovative ensemble, infusing vitality into both beloved classics and hidden gems of the Baroque and Classical epochs. Embodying a strong affiliation with the Dutch-Belgian school of historical performance, it proudly holds the distinction of being New Zealand’s premier and longest-standing original instrument orchestra. Founded in 2004 by Helen Brinkman and Dr. Graham McPhail, with the later addition of artistic-co-director Miranda Hutton in 2010, NZ Barok has been at the forefront of defining the baroque performance landscape in Aotearoa New Zealand.

At its core, NZ Barok assembles the finest baroque string specialists in New Zealand, offering audiences a distinctive encounter with 18th-century string music. Through the utilisation of period-appropriate instruments and expressive techniques of that era, the orchestra breathes new life into early music, allowing listeners to immerse themselves in the authentic essence of the music's original sounds.

NZ Barok has forged collaborative bonds with leading figures in New Zealand and the international early music scene. Noteworthy partnerships include luminaries such as Sigiswald Kuijken, Ryo Terakado, Andreas Scholl, Erin Helyard, Rachael Beesley, Anneke Scott, Daniel Yeadon, and Lucinda Moon. Through these collaborations, NZ Barok has not only enriched its own artistic tapestry but has also contributed significantly to the global landscape of early music interpretation and performance.

Quotes:

A committed, passionate and cohesive sound of great quality, vitality and sensibility – a sound-fest ‘par excellence’!” Rainer Buhmann New Zealand Opera News, August 2023

“… authentic, classy and spirited performances… I certainly look forward to any future opportunities to hear NZ Barok.” - Tony Ryan, RNZ Concert

“NZ Barok are a revelation… the distinctive sound of their authentic instruments in perfect balance.” - Theatre Review

