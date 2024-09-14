Mannequin Pussy: Philadelphia Rockers Announce I Got Heaven Tour - Australia & New Zealand December 2024

August 22, 2024

Tickets on sale Wednesday 28 August

Furious, thrilling, and wholly alive: Philadelphia punkers Mannequin Pussy leave no holds barred. Announced today, the acclaimed indie four-piece will make their way down under for the very first time to Australia and New Zealand this December on the I Got Heaven Tour – proudly presented by I OH YOU, MG LIVE, Frontier Touring and Double J (AU shows), Radio Active and 95bFM (NZ).

With six headline shows in Perth, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Wellington and Auckland, the critically acclaimed US outfit will bring their electrifying live show down under in celebration of their latest and fourth studio album, I Got Heaven, released in March via Epitaph Records. Recorded with Grammy Award-winning producer John Congleton, the band’s searing latest release is a powerful statement: 10 tracks in 30 minutes, abrupt turns from searing punk to inviting pop, exploring themes of desire, solitude, and survival in an unfeeling world, making it the band’s most ambitious and globally recognised work yet.

Tickets for Mannequin Pussy’s debut tour of AU/NZ will go on sale Wednesday 28 August (12pm local time) via frontiertouring.com/mannequinpussy. Fans can get early access via the Frontier Members presale, which starts Monday 26 August (12pm local time) – see website for full info.

Mannequin Pussy – Marisa Dabice (guitar, vocals), Colins “Bear” Regisford (bass, vocals), Kaleen Reading (drums, percussion), Maxine Steen (guitar, synths) – have been a galvanizing force in the US indie scene ever since their self-titled 2014 debut, thanks to their cathartic and boundary-pushing sound. The “intensely pleasurable” (Pitchfork, who scored it 8.8/10) I Got Heaven sees the band bite with their most adventurous effort yet.

“We’re supposed to be living in the freest era ever, so what it means to be a young person in this society is the freedom to challenge these systems that have been put on to us,” says Dabice of the new album’s themes. “It makes sense to ask, what ultimately am I living for? What is it that makes me want to live?”

With extensive sold out tours across the US and Europe in 2024 including festival sets at the likes of Pitchfork Music Festival, Austin City Limits, Pukkelpop and Primavera Sound, the band are set to wrap up a huge year with a visit to our shores – while in Australia, they’ll also perform at VIC’s Meredith Music Festival.

Renowned for unforgettable, high-energy shows and their ability to connect, don’t miss your chance to witness the incredible Mannequin Pussy live when they hit Australia and New Zealand this summer!

