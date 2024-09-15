Indie-pop Artist Jack Moser Drops Bittersweet New Single ‘Cupcake’

23 August

Singer-songwriter Jack Moser reveals sweetly melancholic new track ‘Cupcake’, a chill, romantic and slightly hopeful tune relaying the internal dilemma of an emotionally unsatisfying relationship.

Blending affecting lyrics with a soothing piano, ‘Cupcake’ possesses a gentle beauty both lyrically and musically, and is imbued with a deep feeling of saudade as Moser explores the insecurity of an emotionally imbalanced partnership as he sings:

“…Your love’s a bit like torture, I never get a break,

And now I feel I need you, every single day …

And if you want me Cupcake, you’ve got to follow through …

Yeah if I had it my way, right now I’d be with you…”

Says Jack: “I wrote ‘Cupcake’ when I wanted to take the next step towards commitment with my partner. I almost didn’t even need to ask, as all the signs pointed to them not wanting that with me. I wrote this song to say everything I wanted , without having to face the rejection of actually saying it to them directly. I let things fade away and eventually sent them the song for the sake of showing them how I felt at that time, and to show them how much they meant to me.”

Following on from previous single, the spacious and dreamy ‘Where You Are’, ‘Cupcake’ boldly explores big relationship and life themes of youthful confusion and feeling misunderstood; romantic desire and the torturous nature of a complicated relationship; the desire for emotional security while lacking validation from a partner - even existential doubt around contemplating mortality and the meaning of life.

The pain and uncertainty of love is a whimsical theme for Moser’s upcoming EP as this young artist fearlessly channels his personal experiences into heartfelt compositions. Wielding an unwavering commitment to authenticity, he bares his soul into each and every song to strike a chord in the hearts of music lovers everywhere.

Listen out for his debut EP due to drop next month.

