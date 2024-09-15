Softball Athlete Sanctioned For Cannabis

The Sports Tribunal of New Zealand has sanctioned softball athlete Mikayla Werahiko for one month after a positive test for tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the main psychoactive compound in cannabis.

Ms Werahiko was tested during the Softball New Zealand Women’s Open Club National Championship in March and attributed her positive test to the recreational use of cannabis. The Sport Integrity Commission Te Kahu Raunui (the Commission) accepts that the substance was used out-of-competition and unrelated to enhancing sporting performance

THC is banned under the Substances of Abuse category in the Sports Anti-Doping Rules, which acknowledge that some substances are abused outside of sport and allow athletes to serve a reduced ban where the substance was used out-of-competition and unrelated to sport. As such, Ms Werahiko incurred a reduced one-month sanction, backdated to 15 July 2024, on the condition that she complete a treatment programme to address her substance use. Ms Werahiko has completed the treatment programme, so her sanction has been served and she is once again eligible to take part in sport.

Commission CEO Rebecca Rolls supports this athlete-centred sanctioning option.

“This sanction allows the athlete to get back into sport after addressing substance use issues. It is highly practical and supports long-term athlete wellbeing.”

These sentiments were echoed by Jason Merrett, CEO of Softball New Zealand, who emphasised the organisation’s commitment to athlete wellbeing.

“Softball NZ opposes the use of any banned substances, be it for performance enhancement or recreational use. Nonetheless, the well-being of athletes is a top priority, and we are committed to providing all necessary education to ensure our athletes are educated on the impacts of banned substances to prevent such occurrences in the future.”

Read the Sports Tribunal decision: https://www.sportstribunal.org.nz/sport-integrity-commission-v-mikayla-werahiko/

