Porirua Has Talent Hits Town: Dance, Sing, Shine!

Zoe Love dancing through the vibrant alleys of Porirua / Supplied

29 August 2024

Tickets are going quick for the Porirua Has Talent Grand Final on Saturday 21 September 10.30am-4.30pm at Aotea College, Porirua,

Event Manager, Tania Carr, says she was blown away by the talent shown at the auditions in August so isn’t surprised by the demand for tickets.

“I always knew there was lots of hidden talent in the community, but I was speechless at the calibre of tamariki and rangatahi that auditioned. There was some really unexpected treats with massive vocals coming from some of the smallest competitors, mind bending dance moves and some wonderful instrumentals.”

Ms Carr says the top performers from each category (vocals, dance, variety and groups) will perform at the finals.

“Porirua Has Talent is providing a platform for young people to shine. We really wanted to do something to celebrate the awesome young people in the Porirua community and at the same time provide hope and inspiration for them – that’s how Porirua Has Talent was born.”

Ms Carr says the event will be adjudicated by some wonderfully talented judges including NZ Alt Country Singer/Songwriter Ainslie Allen, Fredwyn Kisona of Tomorrow People, talented dancer and choreographer Aroha Davidson and singer/MC Nathan Lopa.

“We are so lucky that our judges are also going to perform for us on the day,” says Ms Carr.

Tickets are available to the finals at www.poriruahastalent.nz. Kai and snacks will be provided to all those attending the event.

© Scoop Media

