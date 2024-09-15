Big First Season Ahead For GR86 Championship

The first GR86 Championship begins in November. Picture Tayler Burke/Supplied

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing New Zealand has today confirmed its calendar dates for the first season of its new GR86 Championship, with race meetings in the North and South Island for fans to look forward to.

Highlights of the forthcoming season include supporting the Supercars at Taupo, the New Zealand Grand Prix at Highlands and returning to Teretonga.

There has been plenty of interest from drivers in the new GR86 and the 2024-2025 championship is expected to be just as good as previous TR86 championships.

“Fans can expect racing that’s just as close and just as competitive,” explained TGRNZ Motorsport Manager Nicolas Caillol. “Drivers from the TR86 championship have always risen up the ladder of motorsport performing with distinction and success and that will continue with the new car. Testing has gone incredibly well and the drivers are going to love it.”

The first official hit out for the new GR86 and its drivers will be the annual official test and media day for the championship, which this year is again at TGRNZ’s home track Hampton Downs on October 29th and 30th.

There will be six rounds of the new GR86 Championship and fans don’t have to wait too long to see the new cars in action with the first round scheduled for Taupo International Motorsport Park over the weekend of November 22nd to 24th.

As was the case last season, there will be a decent Christmas break before the championship reconvenes at Hampton Downs on January 17-19 for round two around the full international circuit.

The championship will then head to the deep south for the third round two weekends later – January 31st – February 2nd at the Teretonga Park Raceway in Invercargill. A week later it’s Highlands as a main support for the New Zealand Grand Prix weekend.

The drivers and teams then get a chance to take a breath before the final two rounds of the championship, which are both in the North Island. The penultimate round will be on the Hampton Downs National Circuit over the weekend of March 21-23. The season finale which will be at the Supercars event at the Taupo International Motorsport Park on April 11th-13th.

The championship will run all of its races at events organised by new promoter National Racing Group Promotions apart from the final Supercars round.

2024-2025 GR86 Championship

Round 01: 22-24 November 2024, Taupo International Motorsport Park

Round 02: 17-19 January 2025, Hampton Downs Motorsport Park (International Layout)

Round 03: 31 Jan – 2 February 2025, Teretonga Park, Invercargill

Round 04: 7 – 9 February 2025, Highlands Motorsport Park, 69th New Zealand Grand Prix

Round 05: 21-23 March 2025, Hampton Downs Motorsport Park (National Layout)

Round 06: 11-13 April 2025, Taupo International Motorsport Park - Supercars

