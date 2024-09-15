Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Grants Available To Support Community Waitangi Day Celebrations

Sunday, 15 September 2024, 12:10 am
Press Release: Ministry For Culture And Heritage

The 2025 Commemorating Waitangi Day Fund (the Fund) is open until Monday 7 October.

Up to $300,000 of contestable funding is available for events around the motu that bring communities together to commemorate the signing of Te Tiriti o Waitangi - The Treaty of Waitangi (Te Tiriti).

Administered by Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage, the Fund is available to support community groups, local councils and tangata whenua to organise events that deepen and broaden our shared understanding of Te Tiriti.

"We want to enable communities to come together to celebrate this important part of Aotearoa New Zealand’s national identity," says Joe Fowler, Pou Mataaho o Te Hua Deputy Secretary Delivery & Investment at Manatū Taonga.

"Waitangi Day is wider than the celebrations in Waitangi. Te Tiriti itself travelled throughout the motu, and we want to help communities around Aotearoa New Zealand to celebrate the impact of this document in creating the nation we are today.

"Last year's round helped fund a wide range of events, ranging from kapa haka performances, art exhibitions to full on community festivals. We look forward to seeing what events will bring communities together with the help of the Fund," says Joe Fowler.

For more information on how to apply, please visit Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage website.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Ministry For Culture And Heritage on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 