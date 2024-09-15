Grants Available To Support Community Waitangi Day Celebrations

The 2025 Commemorating Waitangi Day Fund (the Fund) is open until Monday 7 October.

Up to $300,000 of contestable funding is available for events around the motu that bring communities together to commemorate the signing of Te Tiriti o Waitangi - The Treaty of Waitangi (Te Tiriti).

Administered by Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage, the Fund is available to support community groups, local councils and tangata whenua to organise events that deepen and broaden our shared understanding of Te Tiriti.

"We want to enable communities to come together to celebrate this important part of Aotearoa New Zealand’s national identity," says Joe Fowler, Pou Mataaho o Te Hua Deputy Secretary Delivery & Investment at Manatū Taonga.

"Waitangi Day is wider than the celebrations in Waitangi. Te Tiriti itself travelled throughout the motu, and we want to help communities around Aotearoa New Zealand to celebrate the impact of this document in creating the nation we are today.

"Last year's round helped fund a wide range of events, ranging from kapa haka performances, art exhibitions to full on community festivals. We look forward to seeing what events will bring communities together with the help of the Fund," says Joe Fowler.

For more information on how to apply, please visit Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage website.

