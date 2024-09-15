Momoa Leads The Superheroes To Armageddon

Aquaman (Photo/Supplied)

The biggest, most powerful warrior in the DC Universe, Jason Momoa leads a strong contingent of superheroes, fantasy and anime stars to the Spring Armageddon Expo, at Auckland Showgrounds, the Labour Weekend, 25 – 28 October, 2024.

A dynamic and versatile actor, Hawaiian-born Jason Momoa, has captured global attention with his commanding presence and distinctive charm. He rose to prominence through his role as Ronon Dex in science-fiction series Stargate Atlantis, where his portrayal of the fierce and loyal warrior set the tone for the roles that followed.

Momoa’s breakout role came with his portrayal of Khal Drogo in HBO’s critically acclaimed series Game of Thrones, where he showcased a powerful blend of strength and vulnerability.

He then transitioned to the big screen, where he became a pop culture icon as Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe, bringing a fresh and powerful interpretation to the superhero character.

Momoa also has strong links to New Zealand, filming Chief of War and Minecraft here, and talk of another production, The Wrecking Crew due to be filmed in the next few months.

Armageddon Expo founder Bill Geradts is delighted to have Momoa back at Armageddon – the first time since his Aquaman era and says that fans will be flocking to the show to hear him speak.

“Jason Momoa is the perfect Armageddon guest. Whether it’s through his roles in Stargate, Game of Thrones or Aquaman, we have thousands of loyal fans who will know every line and every moment from shows and movies he’s starred in,” he says.

Momoa will be joined at the Expo by other superheroes from across the various universes.

Danielle Panabaker is an American actress who played Layla, a superhero with botanical powers in Sky High. And more recently she appeared in The Flash, as Caitlin, a scientist with a metahuman alter-ego who possesses cryokinetic powers.

Grace Currey is an American actress and dancer best known for playing Mary Bromfield in the DC Extended Universe film Shazam! She also starred in Annabelle: Creation and the survival thriller film, Fall.

Also from the DC Universe, Melbourne actor Joshua Orpin played Conner Kent/Superboy in live-action production, Titans. While Virginia Gardner is best known for her role in Runaways, a film about a group of six teenagers in the Marvel universe who discover that their parents are secretly members of a supervillain cabal – and also for The Fall.

And that’s not all. Someone already acquainted with Momoa is Stargate Atlantis star, Rachel Luttrell. And from a galaxy far, far away, Lauren Mary Kim was seen in The Mandalorian, as well as Daredevil, Ahoka and Ms Marvel.

Also from space, when she portrayed Lyta Alexander in the Hugo Award-winning sci-fi series Babylon 5, Patricia Tallman’s credits go further than character roles, with the prolific stunt woman taking punches on screen for the likes of Laura Dern (Jurassic Park), Gates McFadden (Star Trek: Generations) and Geena Davis (The Long Kiss Goodnight).

Luisa D'Oliveira returned from space in The 100, as one of humanity’s few survivors, set 97 years after a nuclear war destroyed civilization. Renowned South African Steven John Ward is best known for his role as Dracule Mihawk in the Netflix live action adaption of One Piece - the best-selling manga series in history.

Goya Award winner, Spanish actor Ivana Baquero got her big break in 2006 when Guillermo Del Toro cast her as the lead in his critically acclaimed fantasy thriller Pan's Labyrinth. In 2015, she shot in New Zealand for MTV's television series The Shannara Chronicles.

And, martial arts proponent Yvonne Chapman demonstrated her skills as Kyoshi in Avatar: The Last Airbender and as violent villain Zhilan in Kung Fu.

Armageddon is likewise renowned for its voice actors, with a lineup of top names making the journey to Auckland.

Headliners include John Gremillion – who also played Dracule Mihawk in One Piece, but as a voice actor in the acclaimed anime series - plus other leading roles in shows including Food Wars! and My Hero Academia.

Award-winning actress/singer, Lenore Zann has performed around the globe with hundreds of credits in TV, Film, Animation, Radio and Theatre. A recipient of the Duke of Edinburgh Gold Lifetime Award for Service to Community & Country, Lenore is best known as the iconic Rogue of the X-Men animated series on Disney+.

Voice actor/director Caitlin Glass has been heard in dozens of roles but most notable is Winry Rockbell in the English-language adaptation of Full Metal Alchemist. Other roles include Mina Ashido in My Hero Academia, and Petra Rall in Attack on Titan.

And, prolific voice actor Kari Wahlgren has a rap sheet too long to list, but highlights include recurring character Jessica in Rick and Morty, Harley Quinn in Gotham Nights, and Celty Sturluson in Durarara!!x2.

Comic creators attending Armageddon include Stephen B. Jones - known for his renditions of Wonder Woman and Big Mouth, and Jason Keith a comic artist and colourist credited within Spider-Man / Deadpool, The Avengers and Hulk.

Armageddon Expo starts with a preview evening on Friday the 25th, before all the stars arrive for a huge Labour Weekend of activities and entertainment.

Guests can buy tokens to meet the guests and be photographed with them, or see them on one of the stages, telling stories about their lives, their careers and characters.

As always, the show will have a big commitment to gaming with demonstrations and competitions throughout the weekend. Plus, there will be hundreds of artisans selling merchandise of all kinds to interest fans of every genre.

“This will be our biggest show in years, and we can’t wait to open the doors to our Auckland fans again this Labour Weekend,” says Geradts.

“Whether it’s sci-fi, fantasy, anime, gaming, comics or cosplay, there’s something at Armageddon for everyone. Get your tickets and tokens online and join us for an epic weekend,” he says.

Tickets go on sale on 2nd September. See iTicket for details: https://www.iticket.co.nz/go-to/springeddon-auckland

About Armageddon Expo

Armageddon Expo is a New Zealand owned and operated pop culture convention that holds multiple events around New Zealand in cities including Auckland, Wellington, Tauranga, Palmerston North and Christchurch. The event, run by Beyond Reality Media Premier Event Management, has been running continuously since 1995 and features an unmatched line-up of talent from screen, television and online, together

© Scoop Media

