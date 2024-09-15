Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Hanmer Springs Honoured For Innovative Approach To Staff Wellbeing

Sunday, 15 September 2024, 12:34 am
Press Release: Recreation Aotearoa

Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa’s Staff Wellness  Programme has won the Aquatic Innovation – Operation Award at the Recreation Aotearoa Aquatic Awards, held tonight  in Lower Hutt. The award recognises innovations that enhance  the aquatics experience, streamline facility operations and/or  contribute to the wider industry.  

Hamner Springs Thermal Pools and Spa acknowledged the  significant challenges and uncertainties faced by its staff over  the past five years, leading to heightened levels of anxiety in the  workplace. As part of their new strategic plan, they aimed to  strengthen connections between staff members and foster a  culture of care, respect and mutual value.  

The Staff Wellness Programme implemented a range of comprehensive support measures, including access to an onsite  pastor and counsellor, training and development opportunities,  enhanced staff communication channels, and Employee  Assistance Programme (EAP) services.  

“Tonight’s Aquatics Awards celebrate the remarkable  achievements within the New Zealand aquatic industry,  highlighting innovative approaches that are making a real  difference,” said Rhiann Collins, Aquatics Programme Manager for Recreation Aotearoa. 

“The judges were particularly impressed by how Hanmer  Spring’s Thermal Pools and Spa have prioritised staff wellbeing,  creating a culture where staff feel happy, secure and supported  both in and out of work,” she added. 

