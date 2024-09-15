Hanmer Springs Honoured For Innovative Approach To Staff Wellbeing

29 August 2024

Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa’s Staff Wellness Programme has won the Aquatic Innovation – Operation Award at the Recreation Aotearoa Aquatic Awards, held tonight in Lower Hutt. The award recognises innovations that enhance the aquatics experience, streamline facility operations and/or contribute to the wider industry.

Hamner Springs Thermal Pools and Spa acknowledged the significant challenges and uncertainties faced by its staff over the past five years, leading to heightened levels of anxiety in the workplace. As part of their new strategic plan, they aimed to strengthen connections between staff members and foster a culture of care, respect and mutual value.

The Staff Wellness Programme implemented a range of comprehensive support measures, including access to an onsite pastor and counsellor, training and development opportunities, enhanced staff communication channels, and Employee Assistance Programme (EAP) services.

“Tonight’s Aquatics Awards celebrate the remarkable achievements within the New Zealand aquatic industry, highlighting innovative approaches that are making a real difference,” said Rhiann Collins, Aquatics Programme Manager for Recreation Aotearoa.

“The judges were particularly impressed by how Hanmer Spring’s Thermal Pools and Spa have prioritised staff wellbeing, creating a culture where staff feel happy, secure and supported both in and out of work,” she added.

