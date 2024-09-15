Nelson Lifeguard Named Lifeguard Of The Year

29 August 2024

Nayland Park Pool’s Scott White has been named Lifeguard of the Year at the Aquatics Awards 2024 tonight in Lower Hutt.

“The Lifeguard of the Year award recognises lifeguards who make significant contributions to their facility and the wider aquatic industry. It honours those who are not only dedicated to their duties but also serve as leaders, role models, mentors and community connectors,” said Rhiann Collins, Aquatics Programme Manager at Recreation Aotearoa.

This year’s finalists included Lucy Hitchcock and Zach Stephens from Karori Pool in Wellington, alongside Scott White.

Scott, affectionately known as ‘Grandpa’ or ‘Poppa Manu’, shows unwavering passion for Nayland Park Pool and its swimmers, especially rangatahi. Building strong connections with Nelson’s young people has been a crucial aspect of each season, fostering a sense of community and belonging. Scott ensures that every child, regardless of their background, has a positive experience at the pool. His ability to encourage positive behaviour has made the pool a welcoming and inclusive space for the entire community.

Scott’s commitment extends beyond the pool itself. He has been actively involved in community initiatives, collaborating with Whanake Youth to support at-risk young people, maintaining a Pātaki Kai station at the pool entry to feed those in need, and organised events like Twilight Manu nights at the pool.

“Judges noted Scott’s dedication to his community, colleagues and to the successful management of pool operations. Considered a legend in the lifeguarding world, a simple Facebook search reveals countless comments praising his positivity and the profound effect he has had on his community,” added Rhiann.

