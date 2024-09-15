Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Lifeguard Teams Compete For National Glory At OPSEC National Pool Lifeguard Competition

Sunday, 15 September 2024, 12:34 am
Press Release: Recreation Aotearoa

29 August 2024

(Photo/Supplied)

The OPSEC National Pool Lifeguard Competition brings together lifeguard teams from across Aotearoa, offering them a chance to test their skills, knowledge, and teamwork in a bid to be crowned New Zealand National Pool Lifeguard Champions 2024.

This year’s competition saw six teams battle it out in a series of rigorous challenges, designed to evaluate their lifeguard knowledge, first aid abilities, rescue skills, teamwork, customer relations, and creativity. Events included a 4 x 100m mixed relay, rescue and first aid scenarios, a customer service scenario, a quiz to test the contestants’ knowledge, and even a TikTok video challenge.

The teams competing this year were:

  • Lord of the Waves – Auckland Council
  • Water Warriors – CLM National
  • The Unsinkables – Hamilton City Council
  • The Strokes – Kāpiti Coast District Council
  • The Windy Wellington Warriors – Wellington City Council
  • Te Rauparaha Arena Avengers – Porirua City Council

The winners of the 2024 OPSEC National Pool Lifeguard Competition are Lord of the Waves (Auckland Council), earning them the prestigious title of New Zealand National Pool Lifeguard Champions, for the second year running.

Rhiann Collins, Aquatics Programme Manager for Recreation Aotearoa, said: “This competition is more than just testing skills. It’s about bringing the lifeguard community together, encouraging the sharing of knowledge, and raising the standard of lifeguarding across New Zealand. Lifeguards play a vital role in keeping our pools safe, and the OPSEC National Pool Lifeguard Competition showcases the importance of ongoing training and collaboration within the industry. It’s a fantastic way to celebrate the dedication, hard work, and professionalism of these teams.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Recreation Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 