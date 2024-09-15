Lifeguard Teams Compete For National Glory At OPSEC National Pool Lifeguard Competition

29 August 2024

(Photo/Supplied)

The OPSEC National Pool Lifeguard Competition brings together lifeguard teams from across Aotearoa, offering them a chance to test their skills, knowledge, and teamwork in a bid to be crowned New Zealand National Pool Lifeguard Champions 2024.

This year’s competition saw six teams battle it out in a series of rigorous challenges, designed to evaluate their lifeguard knowledge, first aid abilities, rescue skills, teamwork, customer relations, and creativity. Events included a 4 x 100m mixed relay, rescue and first aid scenarios, a customer service scenario, a quiz to test the contestants’ knowledge, and even a TikTok video challenge.

The teams competing this year were:

Lord of the Waves – Auckland Council

– Auckland Council Water Warriors – CLM National

– CLM National The Unsinkables – Hamilton City Council

– Hamilton City Council The Strokes – Kāpiti Coast District Council

– Kāpiti Coast District Council The Windy Wellington Warriors – Wellington City Council

– Wellington City Council Te Rauparaha Arena Avengers – Porirua City Council

The winners of the 2024 OPSEC National Pool Lifeguard Competition are Lord of the Waves (Auckland Council), earning them the prestigious title of New Zealand National Pool Lifeguard Champions, for the second year running.

Rhiann Collins, Aquatics Programme Manager for Recreation Aotearoa, said: “This competition is more than just testing skills. It’s about bringing the lifeguard community together, encouraging the sharing of knowledge, and raising the standard of lifeguarding across New Zealand. Lifeguards play a vital role in keeping our pools safe, and the OPSEC National Pool Lifeguard Competition showcases the importance of ongoing training and collaboration within the industry. It’s a fantastic way to celebrate the dedication, hard work, and professionalism of these teams.”

