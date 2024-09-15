Al Park Releases Music Video For 70's Track 'Get Vandalised'

30 August 2024

(Photo/Supplied)

Each era has it's own feeling. A feeling that transcends lyrics, sonics and historical backdrop, a deep seated feeling. We're often trying to seek out that feeling, we see it in songs released today but it's impossible to completely replicate. Get Vandalised was originally written and performed in the 70's, allowing the song to emulate that feeling to the hilt.

'Get Vandalised' from Al Park's recent album release 'Monkey' is pulled into the spotlight today with the release of a music video by Jody Lloyd.

Get Vandalised was written in the midst of punk when Al's band at the time

'The Vandals' were covering the likes of Johnny Thunders and Richard Hell And The Voidoids. This track fits right in with the brutal, basic and beautiful bangers of that time. With Dick Picton bringing a Tom Waitsesque, acoustic driven, low-fi slant to it. A skilful combination of old and new.

''We went into the studio and Hattaway said, let’s do that Get Vandalised song. I said, no Adam that songs like 50 years old, I don’t even know the words. But in the end, we knocked out the old punk track and I’m really happy with it.''

A real album stand out, showing Park as energetic as ever. Paired with a fiery, pulling no punches video. It features original footage from 1976 with The Vandals playing live and nods to Ōtautahi's iconic venue, Mollet Street.

Al Park's album 'Monkey' is out now on all streaming platforms and on compact disc.

