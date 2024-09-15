Fifita Adds Clout To Pulse In-circle Defence Options

August 28, 2024

The celebrated in-circle pairing of Kelly Jackson and Parris Mason will be joined by the powerful presence of Taneisha Fifita as the defensive trio for Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse in the 2025 ANZ Premiership netball league.

The experience of the ever-consistent Jackson and growing status of Mason, in her first year as a starter, had the combined effect of producing a standout 2024 season at the defence end for the Pulse, Fifita’s move from the Southern Steel adding diversity and options under the opposing hoop.

Rangy and athletic from goal defence, Mason, 21, capped a rapid rise in elite level company to recently earn her first Silver Ferns selection while in the custodian’s position of goalkeeper, Jackson, 27, has continued to be a pillar of strength as the Pulse’s last line of resistance in recent seasons.

``We’re delighted with how Parris has gone,’’ Netball Central Director of High Performance Waimarama Taumaunu said.

``It’s always a big jump when you take a player from NNL (National Netball League) and you put them in the starting line-up but with the help of Kelly, her own really intelligent approach to the game and hard work, Parris made that position her own and we’re delighted it’s all paid off for her.

``Kelly’s been wonderful. Our ability to be able to replace her at times has driven the search for another in-circle defender for next year’s league because we knew with a bit more size and a bit more expertise at goalkeeper it gives us a few more options.

``We’re sad to lose Kelea (Iongi), another valued team member and a wonderful person, but it’s become obvious to us that we needed someone who could fill in for Kelly as well as Parris. So, on that note, we’re delighted to welcome Taneisha Fifita.’’

A robust defender, the 1.85m Fifita, 23, can play both in-circle defensive positions, is strong in the air and has quick hands and feet.

After earning her first full contract in 2020, Fifita spent two years in the Steel line-up before heading offshore for 18 months of missionary work in Brisbane. She returned to the Steel for their 2024 campaign and was previously in the New Zealand Secondary Schools team in 2018 and 2019 before making the leap to the elite level in her first year out of school.

With their roster now finalised, consistency of selection is the standout feature of the Pulse edition for 2025.

``We’re very happy that we’ve secured eight of our previous 10 for next year,’’ Taumaunu said.

``We’re sad to see Parris (Petera) and Kelea (Iongi) go but there were good reasons behind the decisions and we’re are delighted to welcome a really strong specialist circle defender in Taneisha and to welcome back Ainsleyana Puleiata, who has the versatility through the midcourt that not many people bring.’’

Pulse 2025:

Defenders: Taneisha Fifita, Kelly Jackson, Parris Mason.

Midcourt: Maddy Gordon, Fa’amu Ioane, Ainsleyana Puleiata, Whitney Souness.

Shooters: Tiana Metuarau, Amelia Walmsley, Khiarna Williams.

