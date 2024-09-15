Otago Polyfest: Celebrating Culture And Community With #Ittakesavillage

Whakarongo! Whakarongo! Whakarongo ki te tangi a te

manu e karanga nei

Tui, tui, tui, tuia. Tuia i runga, tuia i raro, tuia i roto, tuia i

waho.

Tuia i te here tangata

Tihei Mauriora

The countdown is on for Otago Polyfest 2024! As the festival marks its 31st year, it continues evolving, embracing tradition and innovation. Running from Monday, September 9, to Friday, September 13, at the MoreFM Arena, Edgar Centre, the event promises to be an unforgettable celebration of Māori and Pasifika cultures, featuring crowd-favourite highlights while introducing new celebrations.

In addition to performances and activities, this year’s Polyfest introduces official festival merchandise. For the first time, attendees will have the opportunity to purchase limited-edition hoodies, celebrating the festival’s original logo colours and featuring the #ittakesavillage slogan. This merchandise initiative aims to honour the festival’s sustainability commitment while providing a tangible way for the audience to take a piece of Polyfest home with them.

Returning for its second year, The Village will again be a focal point of the festival. This dedicated space, located on the courts at the Edgar Centre, offers a welcoming environment where whānau, community members, and visitors can gather, enjoy kai, and fully immerse themselves in the Polyfest experience. With stalls from various organisations, a large-screen livestream of onstage performances, and interactive activities, The Village is the perfect spot to connect, share stories, and engage with services and agencies.

Chair Angelina Kiore highlights the festival’s enduring significance: “Incorporating both beloved traditions and new experiences allows us to honour our past while looking forward to the future. Hearing our reo and seeing thousands of children and youth perform is at the heart of Polyfest, and The Village enhances that experience by providing a space for our community to connect.”

From its humble beginnings to now spanning five days of vibrant performances and community engagement, Otago Polyfest has come a long way. This year’s event is set to be a powerful reminder that #ittakesavillage to celebrate, nurture, and sustain our rich cultural heritage.

General Manager Pip Laufiso reflects on the festival’s growth: “Last year, we celebrated 30 years of Otago Polyfest, and as we enter our 31st year, it’s clear how far we’ve come. The festival has grown from a three-day event to a full five days, reflecting our commitment to providing a platform for our young people to shine. We’ve been supported by generations of performers, students, and teachers, and that’s what makes Otago Polyfest so special—#ittakesavillage to create something this enduring and impactful.”

An impressive 160 performances across five days, highlighting the diverse talents of students from 128 Otago education institutions, is a record number for the event. Participants range from early learning services to secondary schools, representing the full spectrum of our region’s cultural richness. With performers from Dunedin, Waitaki, Clutha, and Central Otago, Polyfest remains a beloved and growing celebration of community and culture.

Pip Laufiso adds: “Otago Polyfest is more than just a festival; it’s a community event where everyone is welcome. We’ve seen thousands of tamariki, not just Māori and Pasifika, take to the stage and shine. It’s a place where Māori and Pasifika children can take on leadership roles and where their families feel engaged and valued. The support we receive from the community is intergenerational—people who once performed as children now volunteer to help make the event a success.”

A brand new celebration Mokopuna Morning, dedicated to our youngest performers is taking place on Friday morning, this event will celebrate the participation of mokopuna from community-based services such as Te Kohanga Reo, Punavai O le Atamai, Little Citizens, DK services, and Pioneers.

Chair Angelina Kiore emphasised, “Their performances not only reflect the importance of early language acquisition and cross-cultural experiences but also demonstrate the strength of the Tuakana-Teina relationships fostered from a young age. Our mokopuna are at the heart of our community, and their participation in Polyfest enriches the festival’s cultural fabric.”

Whether attending the opening ceremony, exploring The Village, or celebrating the youngest performers during the Mokopuna morning, there’s something for everyone at Otago Polyfest 2024. Join us in celebrating our culture, language, and identity. Nau mai, haere mai – everyone is welcome!

Otago Polyfest 2024

Monday 9 - Friday 13 September

MoreFM Arena, Edgar Centre

24 Portsmouth Drive

Entry - $2 per person per session (at the door)

© Scoop Media

