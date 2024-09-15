Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
History In The Making: New Zealand’s Mea Motu Set To Fight For IBF, WBO, And Ring Magazine Titles In Manchester

Sunday, 15 September 2024, 10:51 pm
Press Release: Peach Boxing

In a monumental moment for New Zealand boxing, Mea Motu (19-0) is set to challenge Ellie Scotney (9-0) for the IBF, WBO, and Ring Magazine titles on October 26th in Manchester, England. This highly anticipated bout, hosted on Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom card, marks a historic opportunity for Motu as she aims to become New Zealand’s first-ever unified world champion.

This feat has only been attempted by Parker and Tua. The world will be watching as Mea Motu steps into the ring taking the pride of Te Tai Tokerau and Aotearoa with her on October 26th, with the chance to bring home more titles and inspire a new generation of athletes.

What a phenomenal journey for this wahine toa. Once a beaten, homeless mother to come out the other side become a world champion, and now to the absolute pinnacle of women's boxing.

© Scoop Media

