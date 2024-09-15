New Zealand's Favourite Christmas Party Turns 30!

“There’s an amazing amount of talent in New Zealand!” says Dixon Nacey, creative director of Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park, “and it just gets better every year!”

The award-winning musician heads up the nationwide talent search held each year to find aspiring young performers to be part of the iconic Christmas spectacular, now in its 30th year.

Dixon, together with the show’s musical director Andy Cochran and multi-talented choreographer Turanga Merito were overwhelmed by the response to this year’s callout.

“We received a record number of applications to audition for this year’s show and once again we were blown away by the sheer star quality of the performers we auditioned. From brilliant young soloists to the most dynamic dance groups, the talent was off the charts!”

The successful applicants will join a star-studded lineup of the nation’s top singers, musicians and dancers and perform for a massive live audience in Christchurch and Auckland later this year.

Annette Chillingworth of Coca-Cola NZ says, “This milestone year is a real testament to Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park’s enduring popularity. We’ve been celebrating Kiwi talent and bringing our communities together for three decades and this year’s show promises to be a celebration of the incredible talent the show has nurtured and showcased over the years.”

The final lineup will be announced next week, and organisers are promising concertgoers an extra special night of world-class entertainment, with pre-event DJs, arena-style stage, sound and lighting effects, a festival of food trucks and a fantastic fireworks finale.

Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park will be held at Christchurch’s Hagley Park on Saturday 30 November and at the Auckland Domain on Saturday 14 December 2024.

About The Coca-Cola Company in New Zealand

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company, offering over 500 brands in more than 200 countries. Our portfolio in New Zealand includes Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Fanta, Sprite, MOST Organic Juice, Keri, Kiwi Blue and POWERADE and more. We’re constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We’re also working to reduce our environmental impact by replenishing water and promoting recycling. With our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, bringing economic opportunity to local communities worldwide.

© Scoop Media

