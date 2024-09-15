The Pōhutukawa Journal: Finding Solace In Nature Through All Seasons

This is the third book in Juliet Batten’s Seasons of Life trilogy. The first, The Pomegranate Journal, charts the challenge of how to live in an older body while staying open to the fullness of life. The second, The Persimmon Journal, explores the author’s rejuvenation after Covid lockdowns and parting with her bach after 53 years. The Pōhutukawa Journal explores an even deeper engagement with life after being reawakened into activism and expanded connection with nature.

She thought it would be easy, to put in a parking bay for two cars to gain access to her regenerating bush block. Not so. A veteran pōhutukawa guarded the easiest point of entry. Then she had to apply to the Council for resource consent.

The first level of this book describes Juliet Batten’s battle against bureaucracy. The second describes a deepening connection to the pōhutukawa, which became a gateway to all of nature: other plants, birds, and insects. The writing is evocative and inspiring.

The third level dives into memories of environmental activism, when Juliet Batten led the ‘Grieving Grandmothers’ into action to save a 400-year-old puriri tree from destruction. This level also braids in themes of passing on a legacy, spiritual resourcefulness, indigenous awareness, and the value of eldership.

‘In this book we learn what it is to stay engaged, stay awake and stay in love with the world, despite everything. A deep, elegiac depiction of both humanity and nature.’ - Helen Lehndorf, Author

‘Trees and ancestors assume different forms than living persons, but they have a presence in our lives that makes it perfectly natural to relate to them as living souls, needing periodic gifts, communications, acknowledgement. ‘ - Michael Jackson, Senior Research Fellow in World Religions, Harvard Divinity School

THE AUTHOR: Juliet Batten has a PhD in English and taught English, Women’s Studies, and Environmental Studies at the University of Auckland, before working for twenty-six years as a psychotherapist. She is the author of twelve books on the seasons, life stages, and sacred connection with nature.

