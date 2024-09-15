Rhythm And Alps 2024: Summer Festival Out The Gate - New Years At Its Peak!

Kicking off 2025 right, the iconic Rhythm and Alps is back for its 14th year, bringing you the ultimate New Year’s festival experience in the heart of the South Island. It’s set to be the biggest event yet. Get ready for the most epic two-day celebration of music, vibes, and unforgettable moments against the stunning backdrop of Cardrona Valley.

Gates will open on December 30 for two jam-packed days of epic talent. 10,000 attendees are expected, with more than 6,000 campers set to experience the magic.

The 2024 festival boasts one of its most impressive lineups yet, featuring some of the biggest names in music right now!

Leading the charge at R&A is chart-topping EDM-pop sensation BECKY HILL, bringing an exclusive festival set. English DJ and RAM Records co-founder ANDY C returns to thrill his Kiwi fans and SHAPESHIFTER will be returning to celebrate their 25-year anniversary in Cardrona Valley.

Rising star BADGER, known for his eclectic mix of UK Garage, Bass House, and Jungle, will join the lineup, alongside Australian dance royalty BAG RAIDERS and South Coast hype machine BIG TWISTY (DJ Set). Pop anthem powerhouse CASSIE HENDERSON and CHARLOTTE PLANK with her unique ‘Grungle’ genre are set to light up the stage. New Zealand’s own SIR DAVE DOBBYN will bring the festy joy, while early 2000s rock fans will enjoy ELEMENO P's hit-packed set. Also on the bill are Bristol based drum & bass producer GRAFIX, new-school drum & bass artist ISSEY CROSS, rising UK Garage star OPPIDAN, New Zealand DnB’s ROVA, and high-energy ravers SIN & BROOK.

Plus, catch five-piece funkadelic surf-rock band THE BUTLERS, hip-hop icon WAX MUSTANG, and dance production duo X CLUB.

This year, Rhythm and Alps is taking things to a whole new level. With two new stages, and some thrilling site additions plus more incredible lineup drops - this is R&A as you've never seen it before!

Alongside delivering a dynamic and immersive musical experience, R&A is committed to fostering a vibrant and inclusive community atmosphere. The dedication to ensuring a safe and welcoming environment for all sets this fest apart, as they continue to bring together good humans for an epic two-day party.

Embrace the festival spirit at R&A, the crown jewel of the South! With a lineup that features a mix of global and local talent in an unforgettable setting, Rhythm and Alps is not just a festival – it’s THE destination to ring in 2025.

Secure your Two-Day Festival and Camping Tickets today at rhythmandalps.co.nz and be part of the ultimate New Year’s celebration.

About Rhythm and Alps:

Rhythm and Alps is The South Island’s ultimate New Year’s festival, celebrated in the breathtaking Cardrona Valley. Known for its world-class line ups, epic entertainment and idyllic summer setting, Rhythm and Alps is where good vibes and extraordinary experiences come together. Join us for a festival that’s all about music, celebration, and making memories!

© Scoop Media

