Day One Hāpai Te Haeta Showcases Eight Short Films By Emerging Filmmakers

Day One Hāpai te Haeata, is today celebrating the release of eight short films from young aspiring directors who have been learning the craft and creating films and documentaries to make their mark in the world of filmmaking. The short films explore cultural, social and political issues by taking risks with stories, pushing the envelope, and looking to the future.

Day One Hāpai te Haeata has been making a significant impact in empowering emerging filmmakers - with a mission to foster a community dedicated to providing rangatahi with the tools, guidance, and opportunities to share their stories on screen.

Premiering last night at Auckland’s Hollywood Avondale, all eight short films are now available to view for free online at Day One, RNZ, and Whakaata Māori. Targeting audiences from all walks of life, the talented young filmmakers have drawn from their experiences and creativity to tell their stories on the big screen.

A team of experienced industry professionals support the young filmmakers in the Day One Hāpai te Haeata programme, teaching filmmaking fundamentals. The initiative is committed to fostering creativity and connection among storytellers, amplifying voices that may have otherwise gone unheard.

"Day One provides the support and resources rangatahi need to bring their stories to life on screen," says Day One Shorts Executive Producer Chris Widdup. "From the moment they come up with ideas to the day they see their films reach audiences, Day One is there every step of the way, ensuring that we are providing the tools and guidance to make an impact through film."

It is instrumental in bringing unique visions to life, says Caitlin Fremaux (Day One Shorts filmmaker) "The programme offers emerging filmmakers an awesome opportunity to break into the Aotearoa film industry. Alongside pūtea and a platform, they help guide us through our filmmaking. When you complete your project you leave with much more than a finished film; industry connections, new skills, and a t-shirt."

Each year, the Day One initiative brings on mentors to assist the young filmmakers. This year’s mentors include Bloom Pictures’ owner and lead Producer Alex Reed (Mister Organ), Miss Conception Films’ Georgina Conder (Night Raiders) and Actor and Director Michelle Ang (ADHD & Me). Previous mentors have included Producer Catherine Fitzgerald (ONZM, Coming Home in the Dark), Director and Producer Ainsley Gardiner (MNZM, Cousins) and Writer, Actor and Director Oscar Kightley (MNZM, Sione’s Wedding).

For more information about Day One Hāpai te Haeata and to watch the inspiring short films created by rangatahi, visit the Day One website on September 4th.

Join us in celebrating these emerging filmmakers and their powerful stories that are sure to captivate audiences worldwide.

The eight shorts released and now available to be viewed via the Day One, RNZ, and Whakaata Māori websites are;

Behind the White Wall: a drama of a Korean immigrant father working as a painter who mentors a new young worker, while simultaneously processing emotions of guilt as he awaits the arrival of his family. Exploring the very-real and nuanced experience of Gireogi, the story was written and directed by Seunghoon Sung.

Wilbert Wire: Written and directed by Ricky Townsend is a sci-fi/family drama centering around an autistic student who attends an art class and is tasked by his teacher to create a painting about love.

Taurewarewa: A documentary – explores bipolar disorder, delving into the highs and lows with a sequence of insightful kōrero framed against the backdrop of Aotearoa’s turbulent oceans. Directed by Libby Witheford-Smith.

Holy Ghost: Mixing the genre of drama with a touch of body horror – written and directed by Toi Whakaari grad; Hannah Lynch, revolves around a queer relationship falling out of sync as one woman loses touch with what is real, and what may or may not be coming to her from the divine.

Lemons: Portrays a young wahine in this indie/drama short who is given her estranged birth mother’s ashes, and whilst figuring out her lost grief, has to figure out what to do with them. The project was a family project; written by Caitlin Fremaux and directed by her twin sister India Fremaux

Sua: Portrait of a Retired Bus Driver: Documents the life a Samoan immigrant bus driver and his experience in Aotearoa, pulling from his beautiful memories of home and how that impacts his life here. Directed by Robert Norman, who happens to have known the protagonist from an early age.

Detangling the Stigma: Director Jzayla Marcya documents her (and others) relationship with hair, demonstrating that being natural plays a significant role not only in Aotearoa’s film industry but also in one’s experience of their heritage and identity in the world.

Yeah Pare: This beautiful comedy-adventure follows one young boy who gets lost in the night market who eventually befriending the son of a stall holder taking them on a fantastical journey - video game style! Co-directed and co-written by Toi Whakaari grads; Sean Dioneda Rivera and Albert Latailakepa.

