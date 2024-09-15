The Others Way, Banished Music & Strange News Present Dean & Britta Play Galaxie 500 Solo Nz Tour 2024

Wednesday 27 November - The Crown, Dunedin

Thursday 28 November - The Loons, Lyttelton

Saturday 30 November - The Others Way, Auckland

Sunday 1 December - Meow, Wellington

Pre-sale tickets - 10AM, Friday 6 September

General tickets - 10AM, Monday 9 September

Tickets from Banished Music

Subscribe to presale at www.banishedmusic.com/subscribe

When The Others Way first lineup was announced last week, there was an audible gasp across the country at the news that Dean Wareham and Britta Phillips were heading down our way as a trio, set to play the iconic songs of seminal slowcore band Galaxie 500. After the first gasp came the pleading questions from Dunedin, Christchurch, and Wellington… “What about us?”.

Good news, friends - with the news that The Others Way, Banished Music, and Strange News have teamed up to bring you shows in each of those fair cities!

Yes, these were the songs that set in motion the remarkable career of Wellington-born Dean Wareham, who followed his time in Galaxie 500 with the extraordinary second act that was Luna, with a line-up that eventually came to include singer-songwriter, musician - and original singing voice of Jem from Jem & the Holograms! - Britta Phillips.

In the years that have followed the last Luna release, Dean & Britta have gifted us with a steady stream of brilliant albums, EPs, and soundtracks, including their stunning work for American indie hit The Squid and the Whale.

While they have plenty of releases on the horizon we’d love to tell you about but can’t - yet - both solo, and with some very exciting friends, we also have a very exciting Galaxie 500 release to celebrate in the form of Uncollected Noise New York ’88-’90, a generous new collection featuring outtakes, rarities, and more. What better time for Dean & Britta, with drummer Roger Brogan, to head down our way for a performance of those dreamy tunes that started it all.

As if that wasn’t enough, rumour is they’ll be throwing in a handful of other gems from the sublime Dean Wareham songbook which, as Uncut Magazine pointed out in a review of Wareham’s 2021 solo album I Have Nothing To Say To The Mayor Of L.A., contains countless “unimpeachable masterpieces”. Suffice to say, this is a once in a blue moon opportunity to bathe in the aural glow of these magnificent numbers.

© Scoop Media

