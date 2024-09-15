Nine Young Creatives From Australia And New Zealand Join London International Awards Creative LIAisons Onsite Programme

(4 September, 2024) This year, a group of nine talented young, emerging creatives from Australia and New Zealand will join the LIA 2024 Creative LIAisons Global Coaching Academy cohort of 125 young professionals from 29 countries with diverse cultures, skill sets and perspectives in Las Vegas. This select group of creatives will experience a creative makeover as top industry leaders from around the world will hone their skills, push them further in their thinking and out of their comfort zones. The Creative LIAisons programme will take place at Encore @ Wynn Las Vegas from between 30th September through 4th October.

Creative LIAisons is a training academy like no other. It is an exclusive programme that was specially conceived to give back to the industry. There are no delegate fees and flights and hotel accommodations are funded by LIA. What makes Creative LIAisons so coveted is that participants are not passively watching by the sidelines. They are in the game, rolling up their sleeves and getting themselves actively involved in the learning process through masterclasses, seminars, panel discussions and hands-on interactive team work. According to a 2024 report, if you want your career or your company to thrive, tapping into and building creative thinking skills is an absolute necessity if you are an aspiring leader.

The programme culminates with the opportunity to sit in the judging rooms. Unlike other global festivals, LIA lifts the veil so that attendees can actually witness for themselves judging as it happens. It’s no holds barred. Neither the judging nor the final results are shrouded in secrecy. Attendees can see and hear for themselves how the top people in the business review and reward creativity, ingenuity and bravery. Making it, arguably, the best classroom in the world.

Joining Onsite Creative LIAisons from Australia are:

Jaya Abela, Account Manager (Consultant), Deloitte Digital Australia, Melbourne

Lon Garbett, Junior Copywriter, Akcelo, Sydney

Declan Harrick, Copywriter, BMF, Sydney

Alana Koutoulas, Creative, BMF, Sydney

Kean Szczur, Art Director, Dentsu Creative, Melbourne

Imogen Wetzell Ramsey, Art Director, BMF, Sydney

Angus Whalan, Creative, BMF, Sydney

Aïcha Wijland, Art Director, The Monkeys, Part of Accenture Song, Sydney

Joining Onsite Creative LIAisons from New Zealand:

Josep Jover, Senior Art Director, DDB Group Aotearoa, Auckland

Matty Burton, Group Chief Creative Officer, DDB New Zealand, Auckland and Creative LIAisons coach, comments, “I’ve been part of the LIAisons Coaching Academy for a number of years now and I have met some wonderful talent from all over the world. There is nothing else like it and it is important for the growth of our industry at large. Plus helping people to come to their own conclusions, realize things they already knew, but didn’t quite ask the right question to get the answer they needed, is something I get a great big kick out of. I’ll keep putting my hand up for this for as long as it continues, which I hope is for a very long time.”

“We are always keen to welcome hungry, eager young creatives who want to move their skill set not just up to speed, but beyond that. We see Creative LIAisons as the autobahn of creative leadership training and learning - it lets young talent go full throttle in accelerating their creative careers. There is no speed limit. For those who make full use of the opportunity presented, it is the fast lane to open doors and greater connections,” said Laurissa Levy, Creative LIAisons Director/Events Director.

This year, the intensive 5-day programme will encompass several speaker panels and an enviable line-up of top speakers including Tara McKenty, Anthony Dever and Adam Ferrier. There will also be a 'Create and Make' workshop; attendees will experience the hands-on creative challenge of receiving a brief, ideating, creating and then pitching to a jury. And for the first time, there will be a special off-site, real-time experiential learning exercise to further stretch the minds of the attendees.

