Kate Radburnd Named F.A.W.C! Hawke’s Bay Legend 2024

Kelli Brett (Cuisine Magazine), George Hickton (Hawke’s Bay Tourism), Kate Radburnd (Radburnd Cellars), Sarah Meikle (Food + Drink NZ), Hamish Saxton (Hawke’s Bay Tourism). Photo/Supplied

Hawke’s Bay Tourism, in conjunction with Cuisine Magazine, is thrilled to announce that Kate Radburnd has been named the F.A.W.C! Hawke’s Bay Legend 2024. The award was presented at a prestigious ceremony at Church Road Winery on Wednesday evening, recognising Kate's outstanding contributions to the wine industry and her remarkable impact on the region.

Kate Radburnd has been a pivotal figure in establishing Hawke's Bay as New Zealand's premier wine region. Her career began at Vidal Estate, where the wines she crafted garnered numerous awards and helped put Hawke's Bay on the map as a world-class wine destination. She then continued her journey at CJ Pask and now at her own Radburnd Cellars, where she continues to innovate and lead.

Kelli Brett, Editor of Cuisine Magazine, and judge of the award, praised Kate’s achievements: “Kate has been at the forefront of the development of the Hawke’s Bay wine story and has been inspirational in her efforts to encourage women to thrive and prosper within the professional world of wine. She is a local visionary who has made a huge contribution to the culture and landscape of this beautiful region.”

Throughout her 38-year career, Kate has not only excelled in winemaking but has also played a crucial role in shaping the wine industry's future. She has held various leadership roles, including serving on the board of NZ Wine for 14 years and chairing Sustainable Winegrowing New Zealand for over five years. Her efforts have been instrumental in implementing sustainable practices across New Zealand wineries, ensuring the long-term health and success of the industry.

In addition to her professional achievements, Kate is deeply committed to giving back to the community. She has been a driving force behind the NZ Women in Wine mentoring programme since its inception in 2017, supporting women in the industry and encouraging them to pursue leadership and governance roles. Kate also chairs the Hawke's Bay Charity Wine Auction, which has raised close to four million dollars for Cranford Hospice, demonstrating her dedication to making a difference both locally and nationally.

Hamish Saxton, CEO of Hawke’s Bay Tourism, commented on Kate’s recognition: “Kate is humble and doesn’t do what she does for the accolades, but her contributions are significant and have raised the profile and performance of Hawke's Bay and the wider wine industry. Her leadership and advocacy make her a true legend in our region. She has tirelessly worked to be the best, not just for herself, but for the industry as a whole.”

It is, in part, down to the efforts of the legends like Kate that Hawke’s Bay is obvious inclusion in the Great Wine Capitals Global network.

Despite facing challenges, including damage to her production site and cellar door during Cyclone Gabrielle, Kate's resilience and passion remain unwavering. She has relocated her cellar door to Ngatawara Road, Bridge Pa, continuing her commitment to excellence and innovation in winemaking.

Hamish added: “Kate’s recognition as a F.A.W.C! Hawke’s Bay Legend is a testament to her decades of hard work, leadership, and dedication to both her craft and her community. Her influence has helped shape Hawke’s Bay into a renowned wine region, and her legacy will inspire future generations of winemakers.”

Kate is the third recipient of the F.A.W.C! Legend award, Sir Graeme Avery and Kim Thorp are previous winners.

