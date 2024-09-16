GT4 – Bewley And Exton Eager For More

Although Lady luck conspired against them with inconvenient a Full Course Yellow, variable weather and contact from another car, the dynamic duo showed their class with eye-catching pace throughout practice, qualifying and both races.

The main prize for their own outstanding campaigns in the 2023-2024 Toyota 86 Championship, the weekend’s race meeting at the iconic German track – along with all of the build-up - presented a golden opportunity to take their racing experience and driving skills to a new level.

Plenty of speed but limited luck for Bewley and Exton (Photo/ Swoosh Motorsport Communications)

“It was a fantastic ten days overall,” said Bewley. “It’s hard to explain how different literally everything was, from trying a world class simulator at TGR Europe, to working with a new team of engineers and even driving on a circuit that in the wet has a lot more lines and a lot more grip than any of the tracks we have here at home.

“But for me those were the things that stand out during the week as highlights. I loved the car and the track and the racing was really close. There’s a lot to learn of course, but I think the big thing for me was learning how to keep the tyres alive for as long as possible and managing that in a very competitive race.”

The racing left a lasting impression on both drivers, but left them wanting more.

“It really was full on in the one hour races,” added Exton. “I love practising and tuning the car and of course it went well for me in qualifying getting a time that was only three tenths of pole position. But when that meant eighth on the grid you’ll get an idea of how competitive this championship is and how fierce GT4 is as a category.”

Bewley too, reckons the two one hour races were amongst the most competitive he’s ever competed in. “Even watching Willie on Sunday when he did the first half hour I enjoyed it as it was more like watching a sprint race than an enduro,” he said. “That is what I’ll prepare for if I can do more GT racing. I loved that part of the experience, it’s what we want as drivers and it was very exciting.”

The big weekend was a glimpse into the future for both young Kiwis, and they were left in no doubt they wanted more, especially as events outside of their control left them a few places shy of their goal of two top ten results.

“Neither of us really know what the next opportunity will be but it’s certainly something I want to do again. Working on the simulator, working with a new team and adjusting to their engineers, it’s all things I want to do again,” said Bewley.

Exton too, is itching to get back behind the wheel of a GT car.

“It’s a great class. Fast, challenging and really competitive. An ideal next step for drivers like Tom and myself really.”

