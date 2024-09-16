“Not-to-be-missed” Fringe Show Addresses Challenges Facing Aotearoa’s Youth

Essence Unfolding / Supplied

Essence Unfolding – named by UrbanList as one of the not-to-miss shows of this year’s Auckland Fringe Festival - is the debut solo show devised and choreographed by emerging multi-disciplinary artist, 16-year-old Orlando (Ollie) Green.

Blending aerial circus, contemporary dance and spoken word, Essence Unfolding is a poignant portrayal of the challenges young people face in discovering identity and sense of self, informed by Ollie’s experience of depression and anorexia.

“It’s been a really hard few years, but I’ve found self-expression through movement and words has been a massive part of finding myself and my on-going recovery journey”.

Ollie has been involved in circus since the age of eight and is in year 12 at Western Springs College where they study dance, receiving awards in the subject since year 9.

“I love expression through movement. But I’ve been working through stuS by writing, which I also love”

As part of the show, Ollie is also including some spoken word from their newly released book, “Unfolding”, which is available along with the tickets.

Essence Unfolding’s Auckland season is in Tāmaki Makaurau’s newest black box performance space, the Factory Theatre in Onehunga, before touring to the big top tent at Whangārei’s Cirque du Fringe in October.

Tickets on iTicket for Auckland Fringe season and EventFinda for Whangārei Cirque du Fringe.

SHOWDATES:

Auckland Fringe September 19-21st 630pm

Whangarei Fringe: October 4 – 5th 530pm

