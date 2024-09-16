New Zealanders Get Wiggy To Support Kiwi Kids With Cancer

Schools, businesses and individuals across New Zealand are wearing wigs, shaving their heads, dying their hair and using other fun ways to support the Child Cancer Foundation’s Wig Wednesday fundraiser this Wednesday, 11 September.

“We need to raise at least $250,000 with Wig Wednesday to continue to provide the level of care we serve to our families,” Child Cancer Foundation chief executive Monica Briggs says. “Across the country, the Foundation is currently supporting around 300 families who have a child who is undergoing treatment for cancer or in remission. We also provide continuing support where there has been a bereavement.”

Ms Briggs said a cancer diagnosis in a child is the beginning of a tough journey for the child, parents, siblings and wider whānau.

“The impact on the families is huge. When a child gets diagnosed, the world for the child and their family gets turned upside down. Parents need to learn what the diagnosis means and what the impact will be for their child and their journey. They go from what was normal life to a whirlwind of appointments and new faces as different support systems come into their lives.”

Ms Briggs said that in addition to the emotional impact, a cancer diagnosis is also financially and organisationally challenging for families.

“New Zealand has just two paediatric oncology centres, at Christchurch Hospital and Starship in Auckland. Families outside the main centres have the added burden of travel for treatment, in many cases requiring months away from home for the child and a parent.

“Often you will find one parent has to leave their job to be with their child during treatment, while the parent left at home has to juggle the demands of work and taking care of the rest of the family.

“We are aware that at the moment, when so many New Zealand families are already under financial strain, the families we work with are carrying an even heavier load.”

While a childhood cancer is a devastating diagnosis, Ms Briggs said parents are reassured to find that the quality of care their children will receive is world class.

“Between Christchurch and Auckland we have a small national team of paediatric oncologists and specialist support staff. They deliver an exceptional level of care, with the average five-year survival rate for children with cancer in Aotearoa today at 85%, which is comparable with the world’s best outcomes in countries like Australia, the UK, and the USA.

“This is a public health success story that deserves to be celebrated.”

Wig Wednesday – Child Cancer Foundation’s largest nationwide peer to peer fundraiser, is held in Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The international colour for childhood cancer is gold and this year monuments up and down the motu will Go Gold in recognition of this.

“This is a first-time initiative the Foundation are hoping to build on for future years. Gold is the colour for strength, resilience and courage – qualities we see in all of the families we support”.

Auckland’s Sky Tower, Vector Lights of Auckland Harbour Bridge, the #LOVETAUPŌ sign as well as Christchurch's New Brighton Pier, The Christchurch Botanical Gardens Lawn and the Fanfair sculpture on Christchurch's State Highway One are some of those to Go Gold.

