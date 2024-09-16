'Still Here' New From Rei, Drezus & Drmngnow :: Māori X First Nations Canada X Aboriginal Collaboration

Rei is excited to present his latest international link-up, Still Here. This hard-hitting landback anthem is one of the first collaborations of its kind, between First Nations Australian artist Drmngnow, Canadian Cree Drezus and Māori Aotearoa (NZ) artist Rei.

All community leaders in their respective territories, Rei, Drmngnow and Drezus all unashamedly weave their cultures into their music and have millions of streams between them. Featuring hip hop drums, First Nations samples from Aotearoa, Turtle Island (aka Canada) and ‘so-called’ Australia, Still Here is the catchy melodic rap tune we need.

Fresh from hitting #1 on the NZ Hot Charts with Nuku te Āio, Rei is in the studio for 2024, finishing his next album Moisturise & Decolonise and preparing for multiple international showcases in October (to be announced). Stay tuned for his upcoming tour dates, international spots and more. Clocking up over 12 million streams, a new album, and hitting the road for summer, Rei has plenty in store, so get on the waka!

