Waiata Anthems Turns Five: Celebrating A Movement In Music & Culture

WAIATA ANTHEMS marks its fifth anniversary this September, celebrating a milestone in Aotearoa's cultural renaissance. The occasion will be commemorated with the vinyl release of the inaugural Waiata Anthems album, featuring legendary acts like SIX60, BENEE, and Stan Walker, along with new music and documentaries from nine extraordinary artists, and an exceptional live performance at Auckland Museum. This year's festivities honour the legacy of the movement and continue to push the boundaries of cultural expression and musical innovation, deepening the nation's connection to te reo Māori and its heritage.

NEW WAIATA

Throughout Mahuru Māori, nine original waiata will be released, showcasing the incredible work of artists in the 2024 WAIATA ANTHEMS Taumata Program. This initiative nurtures talent committed to creating waiata reo Māori or bilingual waiata. The artists represent diverse talent from across the motu, each uniquely blending te reo Māori into various genres. Together, they’ve crafted a collection that offers something for everyone, making it a rich and compelling celebration of modern Māori music.

Tawaz – ‘Tātarakihi’ : Infuses his love for te taiao into a radiant waiata, blending summer kanikani vibes with personal cultural resonance.

: Infuses his love for te taiao into a radiant waiata, blending summer kanikani vibes with personal cultural resonance. Jordyn with a Why – ‘Māku Anō’ : Amplifies the voice of Māori in the digital age, celebrating their growing influence with an uplifting R&B bop.

: Amplifies the voice of Māori in the digital age, celebrating their growing influence with an uplifting R&B bop. Dillastrate – ‘Kei Whati Mai Te Marama’ : Harness their creative synergy to create an electrifying banger set to explode on the summer festival circuit.

: Harness their creative synergy to create an electrifying banger set to explode on the summer festival circuit. Marei – ‘Tahi Ka Riri’ : Channels her emotions into a mesmerising waiata that transforms frustration into an empowering force.

: Channels her emotions into a mesmerising waiata that transforms frustration into an empowering force. Nikau Grace – ‘Rapua te Mea Ngaro’ : Sparks the dreams and passions of her community in an infectious pop waiata, igniting a celebration of the unique spark within everyone.

: Sparks the dreams and passions of her community in an infectious pop waiata, igniting a celebration of the unique spark within everyone. Mā – ‘Pūha me te Porohewa’ : Fuses contemporary trip-hop with a lyrical exploration of ignorance and racism, delivering a brooding commentary on societal challenges.

: Fuses contemporary trip-hop with a lyrical exploration of ignorance and racism, delivering a brooding commentary on societal challenges. MOHI – ‘My Love’ : Channels his neo-soul rhythms into an irresistible celebration of love and his whānau and marae.

: Channels his neo-soul rhythms into an irresistible celebration of love and his whānau and marae. MAJIC – ‘Mana Motuhake’ : Draws on the soul of her voice to deliver a beautiful anthem that empowers mana motuhake.

: Draws on the soul of her voice to deliver a beautiful anthem that empowers mana motuhake. Chase Woods – ‘Maiea’: Uses his reo rua rhymes to weave a profoundly personal waiata groove, encouraging people to embrace te reo Māori.

DOCUMENTARIES

WAIATA ANTHEMS is proud to present this new collection of waiata reo Māori, each accompanied by short documentaries and music videos premiering on YouTube from September 6th. Accessible and bite-sized, these visual narratives invite viewers into a world of inspiration, reflection, and connection.

The release of these short films will add to the existing collection of WAIATA ANTHEMS content, which has achieved 1.2 million YouTube views in the past two years, reaffirming the transformative role of waiata in the cultural landscape of Aotearoa.

WAIATA ANTHEMS COMPILATION ALBUM

Dropping into stores on September 13, the vinyl reissue of the first WAIATA ANTHEMS compilation album continues the legacy of the cultural revolution sparked five years ago. Originally released on CD and digitally, this groundbreaking album, featuring iconic New Zealand artists performing their hits in te reo Māori, debuted at #1 on the Kiwi music charts, went Gold, and won three Māori Language Awards, including the Supreme Award. Now available on vinyl for the first time, it’s an essential addition to any music lover's collection, offering a timeless way to experience this universal language of song.

AUCKLAND MUSEUM LIVE

On September 13, the Auckland Museum will host an unforgettable concert featuring this year’s WAIATA ANTHEMS artists. Celebrate as these talented artists debut their new waiata, each showcasing a dynamic mix of genres, styles, and powerful messages. This is a night to amplify the voices of Aotearoa through the transformative power of waiata reo Māori.

WAIATA ANTHEMS is a music industry-wide initiative funded by Te Māngai Pāho, Creative New Zealand, APRA AMCOS, NZ Music Commission, and Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori.

WAIATA ANTHEMS 2024: ARTISTS & STORIES

JORDYN WITH A WHY – Māku Anō (Photo/Supplied)

JORDYN WITH A WHY – Māku Anō

SEPTEMBER 13 RELEASE

In the face of historical language loss and underrepresentation, Jordyn with a Why showcases the unyielding spirit of Māori reclamation in the digital era.

DOCUMENTARY SYNOPSIS: During the recording of her waiata, Jordyn with a Why discusses her mission to contribute to the reclamation of culture in the digital age, despite not growing up with the language. Through her creative efforts, she inspires others to embrace their cultural identity with pride and help rebuild a vibrant, Māori future for us all.

ARTIST BIOS: Jordyn Fuala’au Awatea Rapana is from Tainui Āwhiro in Whāingaroa on her dad’s side and Mulifanua Lalovi, Falelatai, and Vaimoso in Samoa on her mum’s side. Growing up mainly in South Auckland, Jordyn has strong ties to her family homestead in Ōtara. In recent years, she’s been on a journey to reclaim her reo Māori. A journey that has also invigorated her music career and inspired her songwriting. Now, Jordyn juggles her mahi as a reo Māori teacher with a busy music career, enabling her to showcase bilingual music to a growing audience.

DILLASTRATE – Kei Whati Mai Te Marama

SEPTEMBER 13 RELEASE

DILLASTRATE (Photo/Supplied)

A decade of collaboration has forged an unbreakable creative synergy between Dillastrate’s Henare Kaa and Tim Driver, with their enduring bond ensuring that the kaupapa always comes first.

DOCUMENTARY SYNOPSIS: Explore the remarkable journey of Christchurch musicians Henare Kaa and Tim Driver as they navigate a decade of creative synergy, friendship, and the challenges of a life dedicated to music. As they balance their music careers with their personal lives, they celebrate their cultural heritage and the inspiration behind their heartfelt song ‘Kei Whati Mai Marama’, culminating in a powerful live performance that symbolises their enduring bond and hopeful future.

ARTIST BIO: Described as "New Zealand's five-piece duo" and born from the late legend Aaron Tokona's Ahoribuzz, Ōtautahi band Dillastrate features musical heavyweights Henare 'H' Kaa (lead vocals/drums) and Tim Driver (keyboard/bass synth/loops/vocals) going head-to-head to produce deeply memorable high energy live performances. The duo are musical weapons, having toured internationally and locally with some of the best in the world (members of The Rolling Stones, to name one) both collectively and individually, and are highly sought after as session musicians for stage and studio.

MAREI - Tahi Ka Riri

SEPTEMBER 13 RELEASE

MAREI (Photo/Supplied)

Artist Marei transforms her inner struggles with anger and frustration into the empowering waiata ‘Tahi Ka Riri,’ a raw and powerful testament to the resilience found in creativity.

SYNOPSIS: Artist Marei invites viewers into her world as she navigates the challenges of balancing her everyday work life with her passion for music. At the heart of the narrative is ‘Tahi Ka Riri,’ a powerful waiata that Marei crafted to confront and harness her feelings of anger and frustration. Through candid reflections and creative exploration, she shares the emotional journey behind the song, revealing how inner turmoil is transformed into a source of strength and artistic expression.

BIO: Mareikura Nathan, known as Marei, hails from the iwi of Tūhoe, Te Whānau a Apanui, Ngāpuhi, and Ngāti Whātua. As a full-time Content Creator at Whakaata Māori, she is deeply intertwined with music, a passion stemming from her rich musical whakapapa. Her mesmerising voice, full of texture and tone, has been nurtured by mentors like Seth Haapu and Bella Kalolo. Marei's musical journey includes the release of her first single, ‘Rock Steady,’ translated for Waiata Anthems - Tauānuku and produced by Seth Haapu. Balancing her everyday commitments with her music career, Marei finds profound inspiration from her musical whānau. Her grandmother, the legendary Whirimako Black, and her mother, Ngatapa Black, have played pivotal roles in shaping her artistic path. Their influence continues to guide her as she navigates the complexities of her dual roles.

TAWAZ – Tātarakihi

SEPTEMBER 17 RELEASE

TAWAZ (Photo/Supplied)

Tawaz overcomes his creative struggles and rediscovers his passion for songwriting, crafting a waiata that carries the heartbeat of the whenua.

SYNOPSIS: Tawaroa Kawana (Tawaz) embarks on a deeply personal journey to find his voice as an artist. After years of helping others create waiata reo Māori, he faces an unexpected struggle with writer's block. As he grapples with this creative challenge, he turns to the wisdom of his tīpuna and the healing power of Papatūānuku, seeking solace in the natural world around him. This leads to the creation of a powerful waiata that embodies the voices of his people and the land. It is a celebration of resilience, the importance of cultural identity, and the enduring power of te reo Māori.

BIO: Tawaroa Kawana (Rangitāne), known as Tawaz, is a dynamic Māori artist from Palmerston North. As a singer-songwriter, Tawaz passionately champions te reo Māori through his music, collaborating with renowned artists like Stan Walker, Jackson Owens, Sons of Zion, and more. His contributions to Māori music have been recognised with the prestigious Mana Reo and Best Māori Artist Te Manu Taki Māori o te Tau awards at this year's Aotearoa Music Awards. In addition to his artistic endeavours, Tawaz is a highly respected mātanga reo, offering his expertise to support other artists in translating and recording waiata reo Māori.

NIKAU GRACE – Rapua te Mea Ngaro

SEPTEMBER 20 RELEASE

NIKAU GRACE (Photo/Supplied)

A shining light for her small town, Nikau Grace is determined to inspire the tamariki of Kawerau and celebrate the spark that makes each individual shine.

DOCUMENTARY SYNOPSIS: A love letter to home, Nikau’s waiata draws from a youthful determination to thrive and empower the next generation. Still at high school herself, Nikau instills a vibrant spirit in the students of Putauaki School, encouraging them to dream big, and teaching them that nothing can hold them back from realising their hopes and dreams. Through her song ‘Rapua te Mea Ngaro’, she emphasises that no matter where you come from, you can shine bright.

ARTIST BIO: Nikau Grace (Ngāti Tuwharetoa, Te Arawa, Te Whānau-a-Apanui, is an emerging singer/songwriter from the BOP. Currently a year 11 student at Rotorua Girls High School, Nikau has gained notoriety through her performances with Sol3 Mio, at Auckland’s Christmas in the Park and on Whakaata Māori’s ‘5 Minutes of Fame.’ She has received classical training and sings both opera and pop music. Through the Play It Strange Foundation’s songwriting competition, Nikau recorded in the studio with Hollie Smith. In the future, she aspires to have a crossover career, performing opera and popular music and hopes to one day be fluent enough to write her own songs in te reo Māori.

MĀ – Pūha me te Porohewa

SEPTEMBER 20 RELEASE

MĀ (Photo/Supplied)

Feeling the weight of her calling as a Māori artist, Mā, confronts ignorance and racism in Aotearoa and acknowledges her desire to stand up and speak out.

DOCUMENTARY SYNOPSIS: To help balance her inner battles and frustrations, Mā writes and records a powerful waiata ‘Pūha me te Porohewa’ in response to political and social injustices threatening her community. From the recording studio to the stage, Mā’s creative journey reveals her unyielding commitment to her people. Her voice becomes a call for resistance, reminding viewers of the ongoing struggles and the enduring strength of Māori culture.

BIO: Maarire Brunning-Kouka, known as Mā, is a versatile singer-songwriter from Pōneke (Wellington), New Zealand. Her music seamlessly blends the smooth rhythms of jazz with the gritty edge of hip-hop, creating a sound that delves into themes of truth, self-care, and love. Mā’s debut album, ‘Breakfast With Hades’, released in 2021, is a self-produced masterpiece crafted in her home studio, where she infused her deep connection to nature and personal stories into every track. She has captivated audiences across Aotearoa, including supporting Avantdale Bowling Club on their 2022 TREES Tour and opening for Ice Cube in 2023 at The Major Flavours Showcase. Mā grew up immersed in the arts, and her work continues to resonate with audiences, making her a powerful voice of her generation.

MOHI – My Love

SEPTEMBER 27 RELEASE

MOHI (Photo/Supplied)

MOHI uses his music to raise funds and unite his community in a mission to save their beloved wharekai, showing that heritage and modern life can harmonise beautifully.

DOCUMENTARY SYNOPSIS: When MOHI, a city-based artist deeply rooted in his whakapapa, learns that the wharekai at his ancestral marae is in dire need of repairs, he feels a powerful call to action. Determined to give back to his iwi, Mohi organises a fundraising concert, weaving his passion for Te Reo and Te Ao Maori into his music. From the urban landscape back to the heart of his cultural heritage, Mohi’s efforts to rally his community and rekindle their connection to the marae are something. Through the power of waiata, the concert raises essential funds and reawakens a sense of unity, pride, and belonging within his people.

ARTIST BIO: MOHI Wati Te Rau Allen (Ngāpuhi, Te Rarawa, Ngāi Te Rangi and Ngāti Kahungunu ki Te Wairoa) is a West Auckland based artist making soulful RnB music in both te reo Māori and English. A champion of te reo Māori, MOHI is pushing the boundaries for Māori music and wants to see it reach a global audience. Since his last feature with Waiata Anthems in 2023, MOHI has released his album ‘Elements of Aroha’, been nominated for two Aotearoa Music awards and was the 2023 recipient of the Apra Maioha Award. MOHI is showing that there is a clear road to success when it comes to creating and releasing waiata reo Māori.

MAJIC - Mana Motuhake

SEPTEMBER 27 RELEASE

MAJIC (Photo/Supplied)

Confronting barriers to her true potential, MAJIC finds the support of her whanau to elevate herself to new artistic heights, exemplifying the self-determination of Māori through her new waiata.

DOCUMENTARY SYNOPSIS: MAJIC (Majic Pāora) embarks on a journey to reignite her creative spirit and refresh her music career. During the creation of her new waiata anthem, ‘Mana Motuhake’, she draws strength from her tungāne and Ngāti Whātua roots, rediscovering her voice and purpose. Her story is one of resilience, cultural reclamation, and inspiration for future generations.

ARTIST BIO: Majic Pāora (Ngāti Whātua ki Tamaki, Ngāti Whātua ki Kaipara, Ngāpuhi, Te Aupōuri), is an artist with a soulful sound that captivates. Born and raised in Aotearoa, MAJIC's heartfelt vocals glide along smooth melodies, offering a unique experience that connects with listeners profoundly. She was awarded Best Female Artist at the Māori Music Awards in 2015, and more recently won Te Kaipuoro Kairangi Toa, Best Worship Artist and the Mana Reo award at the 2020 Aotearoa Music Awards as part of the supergroup who created the album, ‘Mōhau.’ Beyond music, MAJIC wants to give back to her communities and is passionate about indigenous rights and equality. As a mother to three beautiful children, and deeply connected to her iwi, MAJIC is determined to use her voice, experience, and talent to uplift, empower and inspire future generations.

CHASE WOODS - Maiea

SEPTEMBER 27 RELEASE

CHASE WOODS (Photo/Supplied)

After disconnecting from Te Ao Māori in his teens, Chase Woods follows in the footsteps of his Māori ‘superheroes’ to reclaim his personal journey.

DOCUMENTARY SYNOPSIS:

Returning to Palmerston North High School, Chase Woods recounts how he once felt judged for being Māori. Having learnt to embrace his cultural heritage, it has now shaped his creative expression. By sharing his story, he hopes to inspire the next generation, helping them generate fearlessness in their creativity and innovation with language.

ARTIST BIO: Chase Woods, is a young emerging artist from Palmerston North, New Zealand. His music masters the duality between singing and rapping through a unique blend of exciting, homegrown sounds. It is the harmonisation of these skills that provides a fresh and innovative sound for listeners and the Aotearoa music scene, pulling together a diverse portfolio of music that draws from his own experiences while still finding strong influences from different sounds.

