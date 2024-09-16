Pacific Vibrancy Coming To Katikati

Supplied/2023 Pasifika Festival in the Bay

The vibrant colours, rhythmic beats, and rich cultural traditions of the Pacific Islands are set to invigorate Katikati as the highly anticipated Pasifika Festival in the Bay event returns on Saturday, 2 November 2024. This festival celebrates the unique cultures of the Pacific Islands through dance and food, with a focus on the younger generation.

2024 will see the festival celebrate a decade of success with 35 performing groups from schools around the Bay set to perform at Katikati College. Groups will showcase their vibrant traditional costumes as they represent nations from all over the Pacific; including Tokelau, Niue, Cook Islands, Tonga, Samoa, Kiribati, Fiji and more. Alongside the performing groups, 35 stalls with traditional cuisine will make the expected 8,000+ attendees feel like they’re in the Pacific with dishes such as chop suey and pani popo available.

From a passion project in 2015 where a group of Tauranga Moana Pasifika teachers united to solve the challenge of improving Pasifika achievement within school, Pasifika Festival in the Bay was born. Their answer was to give their students a platform to showcase their cultures visually. Melanie Cottingham, one of the original teacher organisers who was passionate about Pacific Education Excellence still feels blessed to work with an expanding organising committee of teachers and community members who also share the same passion.

Melanie says the festival is inclusive, and the vibe is like one big happy family reunion. “Some children have performed at all of the festivals since 2015, and watching how they grow in confidence and pride is so wonderful and powerful.”

“As researchers, we know that when Pacific students’ identities, languages, and cultures are visible and validated in school and classroom settings, they achieve greater education outcomes because they can be who they are at home, in the classroom.”

The festival has been a great tool for developing the younger generation as it is an immersive, inclusive cultural experience where Pacific identities, languages, and cultures are validated and visible to local youth. This allows them to strengthen their own cultural knowledge and allows attendees the opportunity to witness traditional dances such as hula, tamure (Cook Island), and faatele (Tuvalu), along with kaimatoa (Kiribati).

Pasifika Festival in the Bay also allows young students interested in the arts and event management the opportunity to join Tuakana Teina, a programme to learn from experienced mentors in the art and event management space through the festival. This along with other workshops such as the STEAM cultural workshops allows more people to engage in experiential learning related to Pacific arts and culture,

Other interactive workshops and demonstrations featured at the festival will provide a hands-on experience of Pasifika crafts and traditions. Attendees can learn about hiapo/masi/tapa (cloth), Cook Island drums and drumming as well as how to make foufou (head lei) gaining a deeper understanding of the skills and artistry that have been passed down through generations.

The local Tauranga Western Bay Community Event Fund (TWBCEF) has supported Pasifika Festival in the Bay with a $23,000 grant this year. The fund is a partnership between local funders Acorn Foundation, BayTrust, TECT, Tauranga City Council and Western Bay of Plenty District Council with the core purpose of supporting community-led events and those that encourage free or low-cost participation.

Jodie Rickard, Community and Strategic Relationship Manager of Western Bay of Plenty District Council says Pasifika Festival in the Bay is not just a celebration, but also an opportunity to support local Pasifika communities.

“This event allows those within the Pasifika community and those living alongside it to learn more about the varying cultures living in the Bay and brings everyone together for a fun day of celebrations.”

Join Pasifika Festival in the Bay for a day of cultural immersion, community bonding, and celebration. The day will bring together the diverse communities of the Pacific filled with traditional music, dance, crafts and cuisine, providing an unforgettable experience for attendees.

Event Details

Pasifika Festival in the Bay

Saturday, 2 November 2024

10:00am – 5:00pm

Katikati College, Katikati

Gold coin or koha entry fee

About Pasifika in the Bay

Pasifika Festival in the Bay is an annual event aimed at celebrating and promoting the rich cultural heritage of the Pacific Islands. Organised by Pasifika in the Bay Trust, the event seeks to foster a sense of community and pride among Pasifika people while sharing their vibrant culture with the wider public.

