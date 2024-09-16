New Zealand Paralympic Team Gives Kiwis Something To Talk About

As the curtain falls on a spectacular Paris 2024 Paralympic Games it is believed that the multi-sport extravaganza will provide a trigger that will change perceptions of disability in New Zealand as well as continue to transform lives through the power of Para sport.

Paris 2024 has staged one of the most influential editions in the 64-year history of the Paralympic Movement and here in Aotearoa New Zealand it has captured the hearts and the minds of the public like never before leading to record-breaking levels of engagement across both linear and digital channels.

TVNZ has long been a huge supporter of the transformative power of the Paralympic Games and for Paris 2024 offered its most extensive coverage of a Paralympic Games.

Paralympics New Zealand (PNZ) Chief Executive Greg Warnecke welcomes the exciting levels of viewership across New Zealand for Paris 2024 and adds: “The extensive TVNZ 1 and TVNZ+ broadcast has not only been able to showcase the performances of our NZ Paralympic Team on the world stage, but also to promote the range of Para sports across all of Aotearoa New Zealand. We know that this level of coverage will be central to inspiring the next generation of New Zealand Paralympians, to help us discover the next Cameron Leslie or Anna Grimaldi, and to help inspire the nation about what is humanly possible.”

The innovative PNZ campaign “We’ll Give You Something to Talk About” centred on the NZ Paralympic Team has also helped connect with Kiwis like never before and unprecedented engagement across PNZ’s digital channels including socials and website.

In the countdown to and during the course of Paris 2024 the public passionately showed their support of the Team by sending hundreds of messages of support.

Meanwhile, interest in Para sport among New Zealanders has surged. Seeing is Believing – the Paralympic Education Programme has massively exceeded expectations with more than 250 schools across New Zealand registering to take part in the programme.

Warnecke added: “With the NZ Paralympic Team giving everyone #SomethingToTalkAbout, we have never seen this level of social engagement and support for our NZ Paralympic Team, as we have seen through our digital channels across the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.”

“The hugely positive support from Kiwis all over the country and the world who have been engaging via our social channels, and the social channels of our partners, has been nothing short of overwhelming. It has opened up many new audiences to Para sport, by being able to share the truly unique and inspiring stories of every member of the NZ Paralympic Team, providing access and insights to them as elite athletes, but also as proud Kiwis themselves.”

The NZ Paralympic Team has also played its part winning nine medals at Paris 2024. One of the highlights for many was the impressive resilience and mental fortitude shown by Anna Grimaldi to bounce back from finishing fourth in her favoured Women’s Long Jump F47 to strike gold in an Oceania record in the Women’s 200m F47 the following day.

The 24-strong NZ Paralympic Team included ten debutants, and five Paralympians aged 20 and under impressed setting between then one Paralympic record, four Oceania records, 11 national records and 12 personal best performances as well as countless season bests performances at Paris 2024.

Through their performances NZ Paralympians have certainly inspired future Para athletes. PNZ has seen an 8-fold increase in registrations of interest made by potential Para athletes leading into and during the Paralympic Games. The hope is that long after the flame at Paris 2024 has been extinguished the conversations prompted before and during the 11 days in the French capital can continue to help inspire societal change and make for a more inclusive Aotearoa New Zealand.

Warnecke continued: “After a vibrant Paris 2024 Paralympic Games Opening Ceremony, where we were all challenged to support the ‘inclusion revolution’ and the incredible performances of Paralympians from across the planet, including from our own NZ Paralympic Team, have been the catalyst to #TalkAboutThis with family, friends, colleagues and communities.”

“The Paralympic Games, and our NZ Paralympic Team, are central to the Paralympic Movement being able to affect positive social change across society. Paris 2024 has been a true celebration of inclusion, diversity and achievement, proving that nothing is impossible.”

About the New Zealand Paralympic Team

The NZ Paralympic Team in Paris 2024 boasts 24 Para athletes across eight Para sports.

The NZ Paralympic Team is one of New Zealand’s most successful sport teams, consistently performing on the world stage. In Tokyo 2020, the Team placed fourth in the world per capita, with 97 percent of the Team having top eight finishes.

NZ Paralympic Team strives to challenge perceptions towards disability, showcasing high performance athletes who prove anything is possible.

Since Tel Aviv 1968 Paralympic Games, 227 New Zealand Paralympians have been part of New Zealand Paralympic Teams competing at 26 Paralympic Games (14 summer and 12 winter) winning a staggering 236 medals (201 in summer and 35 in winter).

Paralympics New Zealand’s marketing campaign, “We’ll Give You Something To Talk About” is designed to challenge perceptions and encourage New Zealanders to support and celebrate New Zealand Paralympians and Para athletes at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

About Paralympics New Zealand (PNZ)

Paralympics New Zealand is the National Paralympic Committee (NPC) for New Zealand. We are a charity and our overall vision is ‘Transforming lives through Para sport’. As a member of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), we are part of a worldwide social change movement, which uses the power of sport to positively influence community perceptions of disabled people and to promote a more diverse and inclusive society.

To do this, we support and celebrate the achievements of Para athletes at international and national competitions all year round. Every two years, we lead New Zealand teams to the Paralympic Games. We also work in the local community to advocate for sport to become more accessible for disabled people and to support the creation of more systems and programmes to enable participation in Para sport.

Our funding comes from a mix of public donations, fundraisers, philanthropic partners, commercial partners, plus government and community grants, which together make our Para sport, community and advocacy programmes possible.

