100+ Films, Ten Cities, Tens Of Thousands Of Cinema-goers - Whānau Mārama NZ International Film Festival 2024 Closes

After delivering a sparkling programme comprising the best in local and international film to tens of thousands of cinema-goers in ten cities across Aotearoa over five weeks, the 2024 Whānau Mārama New Zealand International Film Festival (NZIFF) has closed. More than 90,000 admits were recorded nationally, with festival opener We Were Dangerous topping the box office.

A total of 83 feature films and 17 short films screened in this year’s programme, with the festival’s diverse international programme bringing some of the most acclaimed films in the world to New Zealand audiences. Cannes-premiered favourites included Iranian director Mohammad Rasoulof’s The Seed of The Sacred Fig, Indian director Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light and Latvian director Gints Zilbalodis’ animated gem Flow, all of which drew overwhelming responses from audiences and required additional screenings in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

The newly-christened Māhutonga section, which celebrates the dynamic diversity of New Zealand films, also performed well. Director Josephine Stewart-Te Whiu’s feature debut We Were Dangerous was the Festival’s opener and quickly became a widely celebrated film with reviews describing it as, “a soaring celebration of misfits and girlhood” and a “short, sharp debut feature [which] packs a powerful punch.”



Lucy Lawless’ directorial debut Never Look Away and Jonathan Ogilvie’s Head South - the opening night film in Christchurch - also featured in the top 10. Films in the Māhutonga section played in every centre across the country, with the 2024 festival heralding seven world premieres and five domestic premieres of films directed by Aotearoa filmmakers.

Among the festival highlights was a special 30th anniversary screening of Peter Jackson’s Heavenly Creatures - a 4K restoration of Peter Jackson’s 1994 classic, presented in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland, Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington and Ōtautahi Christchurch, by special arrangement with Wingnut Films. The screenings in Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington and Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland were attended by Sir Peter Jackson, co-writer Fran Walsh, and Production Designer Grant Major respectively. Jackson introduced the Wellington screening, reminiscing how he had been on the same stage at the The Embassy Theatre exactly 30 years prior opening the film.

NZIFF 2024 Artistic Director, Paolo Bertolin says, “It was a great honour for all of us that Sir Peter Jackson celebrated the 30th anniversary of his masterpiece Heavenly Creatures with a special screening at Whānau Mārama New Zealand International Film Festival 2024. His appearance alongside Fran Walsh to rewatch the film on the big screen at The Embassy made for an absolutely unforgettable night.”

The 2024 NZIFF films were presented alongside a vibrant programme of free talks, events, workshops and panel discussions presented as part of the NZIFF Engage programme, designed to deepen engagement with films and filmmakers. This included Latvian director Gintz Zilbalodis who delivered two masterclass sessions and Q&As, and NZIFF 2024 also featured visiting international directors from Japan, Somalia, China and Australia. The NZIFF Engage programme was supported by Hinterland and Creative New Zealand.

The festival exceeded targets in Christchurch, Dunedin, Napier and Nelson with final results still to come from Hamilton, Tauranga, New Plymouth and Masterton. The regional delivery of the festival was made possible through incredible support from the local independent cinemas, film societies and local funding in Tauranga, New Plymouth, Masterton and Nelson.

NZFFT Executive Director Sally Woodfield says, “We were very pleased to be able to present NZIFF 2024 in six regional centres with the support of the communities in those cities and towns. The enthusiasm and involvement of the venues and audiences showed how much they value Whānau Mārama New Zealand International Film Festival.”

Whānau Mārama New Zealand International Film Festival 2024 received funding support from the Manatū Taonga Te Tahua Whakamarohi i te Rāngai Ahurea Cultural Sector Regeneration Fund, New Zealand Film Commission, and support from Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, Wellington City Council, Christchurch City Council, Dunedin City Council, Tauranga Western Bay of Plenty Community Event Fund, Toi Foundation, Nelson City Council, Trust House, Creative New Zealand and Foundation North.

