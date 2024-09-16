Sport NZ Launches Season Transition Coaching Campaign

Sport in Aotearoa New Zealand is fuelled by more than 300,000 coaches of which nearly 90 percent are volunteers. That means one out of every eight adult New Zealanders is a coach!

As winter comes to an end, and summer sport takes off, Sport NZ, in collaboration with Coach For Life, is taking the opportunity to recognise coaches for the important role they play in New Zealand communities.

“Every day, coaches give up their time to make a difference to the lives of young New Zealanders,” says Andy Rogers, Sport NZ National Sport Development Manager.

“Volunteer community coaches are the backbone of kiwi sport and have a direct impact on the experience of young people, keeping them in the game for longer. Great coaches develop more than sporting skills. Their dedication goes beyond the field, fostering a positive environment where participants of all ages can develop skills, confidence, and lifelong friendship,” he says.

A campaign called ‘Everyday Heroes’ launches today to highlight the contribution of sports coaches and how important they are to the health and wellbeing of young people. It invites athletes and players to send a thank you to their coach for a great season.

Andrew Gaze, CEO of Coach For Life, a charitable foundation committed to supporting and inspiring youth sport coaches in New Zealand, believes in a universal coaching philosophy that prioritises the personal growth and enjoyment of each athlete and team.

“New Zealand tamariki and rangatahi benefit from the countless hours of time coaches put into coaching, mentoring and supporting our young people in more ways than just teaching sporting skills,” says Andrew Gaze.

“The value of a coach goes beyond the field. Their impact is felt far beyond the sport they coach, creating a ripple effect that strengthens community and encourages healthy, active lifestyles.”

The idea behind the campaign is simple, says Andy Rogers. Coaches are everyday heroes who hide in plain sight.

“Putting your hand up to be a coach is a big commitment. We wanted to do something to make sure coaches felt recognised, and also to inspire others to step up as a coach because it can directly impact a young person in so many important ways.”

The campaign showcases that many different kinds of people become coaches, and features three real coaches. It is scheduled to run for four weeks from today to align with the end of the winter sport season and tournament week for many young people.

“This is a perfect time to recognise coaches and say thanks to them for everything they do,” says Andy Rogers.

Players and teams can say thanks to their coach by visiting thankscoach.co.nz to send their own personalised e-card or video message.

