The Spinoff Celebrates A Decade Of Fearless Storytelling & Award-Winning Journalism

From humble beginnings squatting in another company’s office space with a staff of two, to a celebrated independent New Zealand media outlet that now employs more than 30 journalists nationwide, iconic Aotearoa media organisation The Spinoff celebrates a decade of award-winning journalism this September.

Founded in 2014 by Duncan Greive with a staff of one – journalist Alex Casey, The Spinoff has grown to become Aotearoa’s most innovative independent media organisation, with a focus on vibrant, modern coverage of current affairs and pop culture.

Over the past decade, The Spinoff has built a reputation for delivering high-quality, in-depth journalism on the issues that matter most to New Zealanders, while also showcasing a lighter side through its irreverent and humorous take on pop culture. From thought-provoking analysis and investigative reporting to quirky entertainment stories and offbeat commentary, The Spinoff's diverse range of content spans all topics, reflecting the complexity and curiosity of its audience. Whether it's politics, social justice, or ranking every single chip flavour in the entire country from best to worst or discussing extra-terrestrials with Shortland Street cast members, The Spinoff's unique blend of seriousness and whimsy has created a loyal following and established the publication as a go-to destination for readers seeking fresh perspectives and engaging storytelling.

During its 10 years, The Spinoff has continued to innovate: the team were early adopters among New Zealand media in the podcast space with reality TV analysis The Real Pod (established 2015) and a monthly feminist commentary On the Rag (established 2016). The Spinoff was also Aotearoa’s first mainstream media outlet with a dedicated Te Ao Māori editor. Award-winning documentary series have also featured prominently within The Spinoff’s repertoire, with series such as Kaupapa on the Couch, Get it to Te Papa and Scratched: Aotearoa’s Lost Sporting Legends collectively clocking up millions of views.

"The past decade has seen extraordinary change and profound challenges to digital media. For The Spinoff to thrive as a wholly independent outlet is a tribute to its people, its audience and the support of its partners," says founder Duncan Greive. “When we launched, we set out to build something new on open ground. I believe that our history and present scope suggest we as a group have succeeded in this mission."

The Spinoff's first decade has been marked by significant milestones, including numerous Canon and Voyager Media awards which cemented the organisation's position as a trusted and respected source of current affairs and culture coverage in Aotearoa.

September will see The Spinoff feature celebratory birthday content, chats, stories, games and a competition for some very Spinoff prizes. They’ll be some special easter eggs just for The Spinoff members too, including an on-site treasure hunt designed to bring out the 10-year-old in everyone. The festivities will culminate with a celebration event in Auckland on September 13.

“Reaching 10 years in today’s challenging media landscape is no small feat,” says CEO Amber Easby. “As we move forward, we remain deeply committed to our audience, serving them high-quality journalism with the rigour, range, and humour The Spinoff is known for."

