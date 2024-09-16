Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Dance Magic Spectacle Celtic Illusion Returns To New Zealand

Monday, 16 September 2024, 2:16 am
Base Entertainment, behind the highly successful tours of Ballroom Blitz and Celtica, return to New Zealand shores with the ultimate Irish dance and grand illusion sensation, Celtic Illusion. The show that’s taken the world by storm heads to 17 centres from Auckland to Gore, and everywhere in between this November.

A breathtaking array of experiences, fusing Irish Dance, Magic and influential flavours of Fosse, Michael Jackson, with a Broadway style, Celtic Illusion is a family-friendly show like no other.

Created by and starring the multi-talented former lead dancer of Michael Flatley’s Lord of the Dance and star illusionist Anthony Street, with Georgia May, a marvel in both dance and illusion. These impeccable performers lead a cast of champion dancers recruited from renowned productions worldwide, such as Lord of the Dance and Riverdance, into a theatrical masterpiece that will have you mesmerised from the moment the curtain is raised.

With a unique blend of artistry, showmanship and a touch of mystery, Celtic Illusion will captivate audiences with lightning fast footwork from more than 14 dancers, a fiddle, flute and vocalist, breathtaking costumes, and new spellbinding illusions and choreography.

The New Zealand tour will also feature impressive local talent, including dancers Johanna Scott, Phoebe Hilliam and Mitch O’Hara, vocalist Catherine Hay, as well as fiddle player Shimna Higgins and flute player Rennie Pearson.

"This show is a culmination of years of dedication and passion for the art of Irish dance and illusion," says Anthony Street. "After touring the world over the past decade, this fresh version of the show features new illusions, new dances and some of the best talent the world has to offer. I am genuinely so excited for it to be hitting the road again and heading back to New Zealand."

