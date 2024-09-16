Celebrating 40 years of Te Māori | Te Māori – E whakanui ana i te 40 tau

Te Māori exhibition opening procession. The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, 10 September 1984. Collection Reference: TZP8386. Year: 1984. Credit: TVNZ, Sonny Waru.

Today, in collaboration with Te Māori Manaaki Taonga Trust, Ngā Taonga is proud to launch an online curated collection to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Te Māori exhibition, which opened on this day in 1984 at the New York Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Te Māori put on international display 174 taonga Māori from museums across Aotearoa New Zealand and was the first time that Māori were actively involved in exhibiting their taonga overseas.

After exhibiting in four major US cities, Te Māori returned to tour Aotearoa in 1987. On its return, it was rebranded as Te Māori: Te Hokinga Mai (The Return Home), and exhibited in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin.

Both abroad and back home, the exhibition was met by acclaim and applause, kindling great pride for many Māori.

The curated collection we launch today presents a selection of audiovisual taonga that shine a light on Te Māori and its enduring cultural legacy.

Explore: https://www.ngataonga.org.nz/explore-stories/curated-collections/celebrating-40-years-of-te-maori/

