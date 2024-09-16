Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Celebrating 40 years of Te Māori | Te Māori – E whakanui ana i te 40 tau

Monday, 16 September 2024, 2:21 am
Press Release: Nga Taonga Sound and Vision

Te Māori exhibition opening procession. The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, 10 September 1984. Collection Reference: TZP8386. Year: 1984. Credit: TVNZ, Sonny Waru.

Today, in collaboration with Te Māori Manaaki Taonga Trust, Ngā Taonga is proud to launch an online curated collection to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Te Māori exhibition, which opened on this day in 1984 at the New York Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Te Māori put on international display 174 taonga Māori from museums across Aotearoa New Zealand and was the first time that Māori were actively involved in exhibiting their taonga overseas.

After exhibiting in four major US cities, Te Māori returned to tour Aotearoa in 1987. On its return, it was rebranded as Te Māori: Te Hokinga Mai (The Return Home), and exhibited in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin.

Both abroad and back home, the exhibition was met by acclaim and applause, kindling great pride for many Māori.

The curated collection we launch today presents a selection of audiovisual taonga that shine a light on Te Māori and its enduring cultural legacy.

Explore: https://www.ngataonga.org.nz/explore-stories/curated-collections/celebrating-40-years-of-te-maori/

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Nga Taonga Sound and Vision on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 