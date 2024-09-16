Asia New Zealand Foundation Marks 30 Years With Asia Summit

The Asia New Zealand Foundation Te Whītau Tūhono is proud to announce that it will be hosting an Asia Summit on October 15, 2024 - marking its 30th anniversary.

This significant milestone underscores the Foundation's commitment to helping New Zealanders build their knowledge, skills and confidence to thrive in Asia.

"The summit will feature a stellar lineup of world-leading experts on Asia from New Zealand and offshore, convening to discuss the key trends shaping our interconnected world," says Suzannah Jessep, chief executive of the Asia New Zealand Foundation.

Topics will include geopolitical dynamics, perspectives from building connections in arts and sports, te ao Māori in Asia, regional trade trends, and young entrepreneurs and leaders’ views on the future of Asia-New Zealand relations.

"This summit is more than just a celebration; it's an opportunity to look ahead and chart a course for the next 30 years. We are excited to welcome thought leaders and innovators to share their insights and inspire us," says Jessep.

Driven by the efforts of Ministers Hon Philip Burdon and Sir Don McKinnon, the Foundation was set up by the New Zealand Government in 1994 and has been a catalyst for growing awareness and knowledge about Asia among New Zealanders.

"Over the past three decades, we have supported many thousands of New Zealanders - academics, artists, entrepreneurs, top young graduates, future leaders, journalists, and more in gaining valuable experiences in the region through professional development programmes, cultural exchanges and research initiatives," says Jessep.

"One of the Foundation's most notable achievements has been the New Zealanders' Perceptions of Asia and Asian Peoples survey, which has consistently tracked public opinion and knowledge about Asia since 1997."

"The findings have consistently demonstrated a positive correlation between understanding Asia and having confidence to engage and invest in the region. In short, the more we know, the more able we are to skillfully navigate the region to take advantage of opportunities and manage challenges."

As the Foundation celebrates its 30th anniversary, it remains dedicated to its mission of ‘equipping New Zealanders to thrive in Asia’.

For more information regarding the summit and to secure a space, head to the registration page.

About the Asia New Zealand Foundation Te Whītau Tūhono

Established in 1994, the Asia New Zealand Foundation Te Whītau Tūhono is New Zealand’s leading authority on Asia. Its mission is to equip New Zealanders to thrive in Asia, by providing experiences and resources to build knowledge, skills and confidence. The Foundation’s activities cover more than 20 countries in Asia and are delivered through eight core programmes: arts, business, entrepreneurship, leadership, media, research, Track II diplomacy and sports.

© Scoop Media

