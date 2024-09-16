Boogie Into Spring With Auckland Live's Free School Holiday Fun

Photo/Supplied

Get ready to shake, shimmy and groove this spring as Auckland Live turns up the fun these school holidays. From 28 September – 13 October, Aotea Square is set to burst with colour, dance, and excitement for the whole family – and the best part? It’s all FREE!

Making its triumphant return to the city, Aucklanders can experience Full Spectrum, a dazzling, immersive light sculpture from Aotearoa-based artists Vesica. Seven giant, glowing, rainbow hexagons will light up the Square for a mesmerising celebration of unity, diversity and all things bright and beautiful. Perfect for a fun family adventure, wander through the glowing arches and let the light show begin.

Offering the chance to dance on a stylish dance floor powered by an ex-laundromat washing machine is the return of the popular Dance-O-Mat. Launched by Gap Filler in post-quake Christchurch to bring people together through spontaneous dance, visitors can simply connect their phone via Bluetooth and dance the day away to their favourite tunes. Whether it’s showing off your best moves or sitting back on the turf to enjoy the action, it’s all happening daily!

Every weekend there’s also a chance to get involved with some epic workshops and live performances from some of the city’s hottest dance talents. Including:

WEEKEND ONE: Saturday 28, from 10am, and Sunday 29 Sep, from 3pm

The fun kicks off on 28 September with a special girls’ dance party, where participants can learn the graceful moves of Siva Samoa with Shilohm Filipi from Pacific Dance Festival New Zealand (ages 5-16). On 29 September, don’t miss The Block Party with Projekt Team, featuring DJ Happy Feet, street dance performances, games, dance battles and challenges to get everyone moving.

WEEKEND TWO: Friday 4 – Sunday 6 October, from 3pm

StarJam offers up a super fun dance session for young people with any disability to build new skills, confidence, and friendships. StarJam heads to Aotea Square on 4 October (ages 6-25). The following day make sure you giddy up to Aotea Square for some good ol’ Line Dance Fun with Viva Dance! Learn some moves to tunes that will get the whole whānau dancing, for everyone aged 8-80. On 6 October, get ready to catch Bollywood fever as choreographer Richa Chandra leads a dynamic dance workshop to India’s hottest Bollywood hits (ages 10+).

WEEKEND THREE: Friday 11 – Sunday 13 October from 3pm

On 11 October, the team from the New Zealand Dance Company will take the stage with a powerful excerpt from In Transit, followed by an opportunity to learn contemporary moves from the very best (ages 8+). On 12 October, Freshmans Dance Crew brings their electric energy fresh off a sell-out season at the Sydney Opera House. Stick around afterwards for an all-ages dance workshop to learn some of their jaw-dropping moves. Finally, to wrap up the season, on 13 October, join the K-pop craze with a family-friendly K-Pop Party hosted by Rina Chae from EnBeat – a must for fans of this global sensation.

JUST FOR THE GROWN UPS: Thursday 10 October, 7pm – 9pm

As part of Art Week’s Late Night Art programme, 10 October is your night to grab some friends and hit the Dance-O-Mat for two hours of fiery Latin dancing with Viva Dance, under the stars. The team from Viva Dance will walk you through the steps whether it’s your first or fiftieth time learning Salsa and Bachata.

Get those dancing shoes ready – Aotea Square is the place to be these school holidays thanks to Auckland Live!

