Wilson Dixon Saddles Up With Lesa Macleod-Whiting For Friday Laughs In Carterton

Get ready for a night of belly laughs and top-tier comedy in the heart of Carterton! On Friday, 15th November, the Carterton Events Centre will host Friday Laughs, a two-hour comedy showcase featuring some of the country’s favourite performers.

Headlined by the beloved country music philosopher Wilson Dixon and hosted by the multi-talented Lesa Macleod-Whiting, this event promises to be an unforgettable night of hilarity.

Hailing from Cripple Creek, Colorado, country music legend Wilson Dixon has become a much-loved character across the Australian, UK, and New Zealand comedy circuits. With his signature blend of deadpan humour and melodic musings on life, Wilson has captivated audiences in sold-out seasons at the New Zealand International Comedy Festival, where he has earned numerous accolades, including the prestigious Fred Award for Outstanding Artistic Achievement in 2010.

Wilson’s comedy genius has also been recognised internationally, with his hit show Wilson Dixon’s American Dream receiving rave reviews at the Edinburgh Fringe and Melbourne International Comedy Festivals. Following his success, he starred in his own BBC radio series, The Wilson Dixon Line.

The night will be masterfully hosted by Wellington-based writer, comedian, and improviser Lesa Macleod-Whiting. A regular on the Wellington improv scene since 2016, Lesa took the plunge into stand-up in 2020 and quickly made her mark, being named Runner-Up in the Wellington Raw Comedy Quest before going on to win Best Newcomer at the 2020 Wellington Comedy Awards. Known for her vibrant characters, accents, and fast-paced silliness, Lesa brings an infectious energy to the stage, making her the perfect guide for an evening of laughs.

Joining the Friday Laughs lineup are Courtney Dawson and Opeti Vaka. As seen on 7 Days, the NZ International Comedy Festival Gala, and Have You Been Paying Attention? Courtney Dawson is known for her self-deprecating humour and relatable storytelling, earning her the joint win of the 2019 Raw Quest and the 2019 Comedy Guild Award for Best Newcomer. As seen on The Comedy Mixtape Opeti Vaka brings his unique blend of South Auckland style and Wellington roots to the party with his fresh and hilarious takes on life, whanau, and everything in between.

This event was made possible with support from Trust House Ltd, and Carterton District Council and the Creative Communities scheme.

