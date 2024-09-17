Jim Beam Homegrown 2025 Expands To Two Epic Days & Celebrates 18 Years!

Get ready to crank up the party vibes because Jim Beam Homegrown is turning up the heat in 2025! This year marks an epic 18th Birthday, and we're celebrating with a thrilling new two-day format that's set to light up Wellington's waterfront like never before! Kicking off with a special Friday night at Park Stage, this year’s festival promises double the fun and a packed lineup of Kiwi Music’s best and greatest.

With five stages along Wellington’s stunning waterfront, fans can explore a diverse range of genres, from reggae to rock and pop to electronic, making it feel like five festivals in one.

Party with crowd favourites Drax Project, Sons of Zion, Sir Dave Dobbyn and the drum and bass legends The Upbeats, alongside top acts like Mitch James, Stan Walker, Kaylee Bell, and the iconic Shapeshifter.

Expect dynamic performances from Ché-Fu & The Kratez + King Kapisi, Katchafire, and Nesian Mystik, alongside rockers Alien Weaponry, Dartz, and Shepherds Reign. Hip-hop, rap, and electronic fans can look forward to acts like Kings, Quix, Sin & Brook, Lady Shaka, and many more.

Jim Beam Homegrown 2025 will take place on Friday, March 14, and Saturday, March 15, 2025. Tickets are expected to sell out fast, so grab yours and come celebrate our 18th Birthday with an unforgettable weekend of Kiwi music!

Tickets for Jim Beam Homegrown 2025 are on sale now at www.homegrown.net.nz with Afterpay available.

