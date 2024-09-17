Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Jim Beam Homegrown 2025 Expands To Two Epic Days & Celebrates 18 Years!

Tuesday, 17 September 2024, 3:04 pm
Press Release: Jim Beam Homegrown

Get ready to crank up the party vibes because Jim Beam Homegrown is turning up the heat in 2025! This year marks an epic 18th Birthday, and we're celebrating with a thrilling new two-day format that's set to light up Wellington's waterfront like never before! Kicking off with a special Friday night at Park Stage, this year’s festival promises double the fun and a packed lineup of Kiwi Music’s best and greatest. 

With five stages along Wellington’s stunning waterfront, fans can explore a diverse range of genres, from reggae to rock and pop to electronic, making it feel like five festivals in one. 

Party with crowd favourites Drax Project, Sons of Zion, Sir Dave Dobbyn and the drum and bass legends The Upbeats, alongside top acts like Mitch James, Stan Walker, Kaylee Bell, and the iconic Shapeshifter. 

Expect dynamic performances from Ché-Fu & The Kratez + King Kapisi, Katchafire, and Nesian Mystik, alongside rockers Alien Weaponry, Dartz, and Shepherds Reign. Hip-hop, rap, and electronic fans can look forward to acts like Kings, Quix, Sin & Brook, Lady Shaka, and many more. 

Jim Beam Homegrown 2025 will take place on Friday, March 14, and Saturday, March 15, 2025. Tickets are expected to sell out fast, so grab yours and come celebrate our 18th Birthday with an unforgettable weekend of Kiwi music! 

Tickets for Jim Beam Homegrown 2025 are on sale now at www.homegrown.net.nz with Afterpay available.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Jim Beam Homegrown on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 